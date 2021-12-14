After big spikes, Fredericksburg-area gas prices continue to tumble

After steady increases throughout the fall, gas prices continued to drop Monday, the fifth straight week of decreasing prices at the pump, according to fuel tracker GasBuddy.com.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the national average dropped 2.4 cents in the past week, hitting $3.32 for a gallon of regular gas Monday morning. The national average has dropped nine cents in the past month, but is still $1.18 higher than a year ago.

AAA’s national average stood at $3.33 Monday. The state average was $3.20.

Fredericksburg has the lowest gas prices in the state, according to AAA. The auto club reported that the area’s average stood at $3.12, down 11 cents from a month ago and the lowest of six localities the auto club tracks and highlighted in a Monday news release. Last year at this time, the average Fredericksburg-area gas price was $2.16.

The lowest area price was $2.95 in Stafford County, according to GasBuddy.