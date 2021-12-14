After big spikes, Fredericksburg-area gas prices continue to tumble

After steady increases throughout the fall, gas prices continued to drop Monday, the fifth straight week of decreasing prices at the pump, according to fuel tracker GasBuddy.com.
GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the national average dropped 2.4 cents in the past week, hitting $3.32 for a gallon of regular gas Monday morning. The national average has dropped nine cents in the past month, but is still $1.18 higher than a year ago.
AAA’s national average stood at $3.33 Monday. The state average was $3.20.
Fredericksburg has the lowest gas prices in the state, according to AAA. The auto club reported that the area’s average stood at $3.12, down 11 cents from a month ago and the lowest of six localities the auto club tracks and highlighted in a Monday news release. Last year at this time, the average Fredericksburg-area gas price was $2.16.
The lowest area price was $2.95 in Stafford County, according to GasBuddy.
“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week,” Patrick De Haan, head of GasBuddy’s petroleum analysis team, wrote in a blog Monday.
De Haan cited lower demand and concerns about the omicron variant of the virus as keys to falling oil prices, which lead to lower costs at the pump. OPEC’s plan to boost oil production in January also is playing a role in gas prices.
“The variant’s impact on pricing appears to be fading,” said AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean, “so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher.”
GasBuddy also cites gas price trends in its Monday blog, and these are more in line with area prices, as the “most common” gas price encountered across the country stood at $2.99, down 20 cents from last week. The other most common prices were $3.19, $3.09, $3.29 and $3.39.
AAA noted that gas prices tend to fall this time of year “due to the shorter days and less robust demand.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436