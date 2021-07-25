After decades running an art and foundry business downtown, Wegner brothers bowing out

“Nobody was doing fish at the time, so that made us unique,” said Steven, who said he and Stewart extended the nautical theme to include reefs filled with different sorts of fish and other creatures. “The reefs are fun because you can add different pieces to each, and it’s interesting to figure out where to put what.

“But they’re a challenge, because it can take 60 hours or more to get it all done. Adding a patina alone can take two whole days.”

Steven said they’ve sold their artwork to all sorts of celebrities, from Amy Grant and Vince Gill to former Chief Justice Warren Burger to golfer Greg Norman.

They did Smokey the Bear statues for the National Park Service, and The Free Lance–Star’s statue of Lance the paper boy. One of their biggest pieces is an eagle with a 21-foot wingspan that went to a client in Atlanta.

The partners said the recession hit them hard in 2008, leading to a slow drawdown from a staff that once numbered 20 to the two brothers and one part-time employee.

“And staff took so much pride in their work,” said Steven. “They became like family to us.”