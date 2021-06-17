All clear: CulpeperFest is Friday at Cyclone Stadium

Postponed last week due to localized flash flooding, CulpeperFest is back and better than ever from 4 to 8 p.m. this Friday, June 18 in Eastern View High School's Cyclone Stadium.
The forecast this time is all blue skies and sunshine. The annual business extravaganza is the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce's biggest community event.
There will be more than 60 vendors on site in the stadium along with large vehicle and helicopter displays, vendors, prizes, giveaways, food, live music, children's activities, games and more. Tickets are free at the chamber web site or $5 at the gate. Last week's tickets will be honored, no need to print more.
Distancing measures will be in place. Masks are encouraged for the unvaccinated, according to the chamber.