Amazon Black Employee Network reaches out to those in need in Fredericksburg area

As the front desk clerk at the Garden Inn on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, Debbie Tyree has witnessed all sorts of efforts to assist long-term residents.

Various ministries have fed those dwelling at the facility. There have been clothing drives, and school supplies have been provided for children.

But the most recent effort has stunned Tyree.

Amazon’s Black Employee Network—one of 13 affinity groups the company created—has partnered with former Fredericksburg resident Januari Coates and her mother, Debra Samuels, to provide necessities for residents of the Garden Inn.

They’ve also helped refurnish the Thurman Brisben Center homeless shelter where Coates was a resident for two weeks 25 years ago and now serves on the Board of Directors.

Coates and Samuels collaborated with Arm of the Lord Ministries in Fredericksburg to distribute the supplies, as well as food and other necessities.

“I’ve been with the hotel for two years,” Tyree said. “People come feed our residents and do other things. But nothing this extreme.”

The “extreme” Tyree speaks of is more than 60 slow cookers and air fryers, beds, dressers and more. Coates and Samuels also requested suitcases for residents because they don’t like seeing them come and go with their belongings in trash bags.

Amazon provided more than 200 toys at Christmas, and representatives from BEN went door to door to ensure the gifts were age appropriate.

The company is also finalizing a $100,000 pledge toward Downtown Greens purchasing a 56-acre parcel in Fredericksburg to expand community greenspace.

“We have three signatures, and we’re three more [Amazon] signatures away from making that happen,” Coates said.

Coates is a Woodbridge resident and real estate agent.

She said the partnership with Amazon was established after a chance encounter with BEN’s President, Rivera Williams, near her real estate office in Dumfries.

She later had a lunch meeting with BEN representatives.

“I just told them the pains of my heart and what I think the Fredericksburg community needs,” Coates said. “They said they’ve got my back. I never thought they meant to this capacity.”

Coates and Samuels arrange for a box truck to pick up items at Amazon’s warehouse in Springfield. They then hire a driver transport the goods to the Fredericksburg area.

Coates said she’s particularly concerned about residents at the Garden Inn, because they may go overlooked since they’re not on the streets.

When residents arrive at the Garden Inn, they enter empty rooms with no bed, dressers, refrigerator or cooking equipment.

“There are people above the threshold of Brisben but they’re still in need,” Coates said.

Amazon is addressing issues at the Brisben Center, as well.

The company donated new sofas for the activity room, along with 70- and 55-inch TVs. Amazon is working to upgrade the computers at the shelter to ensure they’re up to speed for residents to conduct job and home searches.

New curtains were also donated and Amazon has partnered with Cracker Barrel to ensure three meals per day are provided to residents when there are no volunteers available to cook.

“They’re going to outfit the shelter with new curtains, bedding … The children’s playroom looks like it was left back in the 40s,” Samuels said. “Amazon is coming in and redoing the whole playroom.”

Coates and Samuels stressed that the partnership with Amazon has yielded more than giveaways and cosmetic upgrades.

There was a job fair held at Montego Bay Grille & Sports Bar, where five Brisben Center residents were hired to work at an Amazon warehouse for $16 an hour. Altogether, 23 Fredericksburg-area residents were hired that day.

“We found that Brisben was very credible,” said Williams of BEN. “We wanted to align ourselves with its mission statement.”

Williams said BEN saw the partnership with Coates and her mother as an opportunity to fulfill its goal of assisting community partners.

A new 630,000-square foot distribution hub is coming to Stafford County, but Williams said that venture had nothing to do with the company’s involvement in Fredericksburg. He called his meeting with Coates “happenstance” and “divine intervention.”

“What we wanted to do from the standpoint of Amazon is to fill in the gaps and help support [the Brisben Center’s] mission statement,” Williams said. “So it’s not that we’ve created anything different. We just align ourselves with those causes that are supportive of the local community.”

Coates also helped facilitate a spa day at the Brisben Center last weekend. She plans to arrange drop-offs from Springfield to Fredericksburg each Saturday, if possible.

She said the ultimate goal is to have a permanent distribution location.

“I’m just happy to be the vessel that can be a part of something,” Coates said. “It’s not about me. I’m just part of the bigger plan. It’s amazing to watch it come to fruition.”

