Amazon data center, housing development rezonings go to Culpeper planners

A pair of high-profile, high-impact land rezoning requests, both in the Stevensburg District, come before the Culpeper County Planning Commission Wednesday night.

The first is for a 274-home age-restricted development on farmland near the Town of Culpeper. The other is for a large Amazon data center complex on farmland along Route 3.

This is the latest in growth pressures and opportunities facing the still-rural Piedmont location just beyond the Beltway that has seen its share of population growth the past two decades.

A haven for commuters, Culpeper remains increasingly attractive to those wanting to live or invest here for its quality of life, rich history, unique downtown, natural resources, open space and low taxes.

So the development proposals continue.

Sides are split on the data center considering its very close proximity to important Civil War and colonial historic sites and associated protection of original landscapes. There are also concerns about loss of agricultural land in the proposed change to light industrial zoning.

One side wants to preserve it, including the same group that successfully opposed big solar. The group is highly organized and vocal.

The other side, increasingly vocal, is supporting the project’s economic potential to generate substantial tax revenue as well as tech jobs to keep local youth in Culpeper and attract more of the same kind of industries. This side wants to allow the change in use in the year 2022.

Marvell Developments LLC, a subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon Data Services, is seeking to rezone more than 243 acres in Stevensburg at the current site of Magnolia Equestrian Center. Rezoning approval would allow them to build two 45-foot-tall data centers covering 10 acres.

The site neighbors the colonial Salubria mansion and the Brandy Station Battlefield along with Hansbrough’s Ridge, a Virginia Historic Landmark.

As for the housing development case—also coming before the commission Wednesday night from Maryland developer Caruso Odin—county planners are well familiar with it.

Jeffrey Caruso has owned the 120 acres just beyond BW3 and the railroad bridge since 2005 and has been trying to build on it, through various economic ups and downs, since. He has been so far unsuccessful in getting county approval to do so.

In 2017, the county’s big concern was the adjoining Norfolk Southern railroad bridge and how residents of the new development would safely traverse it on foot, walking to various town businesses and restaurants nearby.

Then in 2019, Caruso applied to the state commission on local government to annex the land into the town, which had already installed millions of dollars in water and sewer infrastructure, including three wells, on the property in its still-rural county outskirts.

The land in question is also considered a town water and sewer service area, per the 2012 boundary-line adjustment agreement with the county.

Caruso is requesting a rezoning from Rural Area to Residential on the pastureland covered with substantial portions of the Mountain Run watershed and wetlands.

The state denied Caruso’s 2019 annexation request, emphasizing the importance of local government authority over land use and of upholding the 2012 agreement. The commission also noted connectivity issues between the project site and town due to the railroad.

Now, three years later, the project is back as a high-end development with clubhouse-like amenities and an age restriction of 19 and older. This is so as to not produce any school-aged children and thus tax the public school system, an earlier concern of the county’s.

Caruso-Odin has offered the county $1.3 million in cash payments as building permits are issued to be used for transportation improvements in the area and funding for county parks and emergency services.

The county, in extensive comments in a 22-page staff analysis, placed emphasis on improvements to the Bus. 29 and Nalles Mill intersection, a high volume area with no stoplight and only a center median for turning left onto the busy four-lane divided highway. One of the options discussed is a roundabout.

The county is also asking for pedestrian improvements on Nalles Mill Road, a greater separation between the housing development and railroad and installing a pedestrian connection to Electric Avenue in the southwest, which residents could use to walk downtown. Caruso, in its latest comments, has agreed to most of the county requests.

At one time, experienced Northern Virginia land use attorney John Foote represented the Nalles Mill housing project. He is now listed as attorney of record for the Amazon data center project just past the village of Stevensburg.

Wednesday’s planning commission meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the county administration office. Watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream

See agenda and documents at Culpeper County Board Docs.

