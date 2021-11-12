Amazon fulfillment center slated for Central Stafford

Amazon announced it will occupy a large fulfillment center along Centreport Parkway in Stafford County that the e-commerce giant said will bring 500 new entry-level positions to the region.
John Holden, Stafford County’s director of economic development, said the county, along with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, competed with Maryland and North Carolina for a shot to host the new facility that will be built to serve a number of Amazon facilities in the mid-Atlantic region.
“Virginia won the bid and won the bid in Stafford, essentially,” said Holden.
The 630,000-square-foot complex, slated for 220 Centreport Parkway, will be constructed by Peterson Cos., a property management firm based in Fairfax. The new building is separate from the existing 200,000-square-foot Amazon delivery complex on the parkway.
Holden said the site of the new fulfillment center will be the last place packages arrive before they are delivered by blue vans to customers.
“[Amazon] identified Stafford as a good location for a cross-dock facility because it’s another part of their supply chain,” said Holden. “And the fact that we had approved, and Peterson was developing a site-ready area already, they selected that site to put in this facility.”
Holden said the location for the new complex was approved a year ago, when county supervisors rezoned 178 wooded acres along the winding two-lane parkway to make way for about 3 million square feet of warehouse space.
“This is the first building in that large business park that [Peterson] is calling the Northern Gateway,” said Holden.
Holden said the occupants of another 457,000-square-foot distribution facility in the vicinity still have not been identified.
Two months ago, Jones Lang LaSalle, a global commercial real estate services company, announced their company would be retained by Peterson to oversee the leasing of the “Northern Virginia Gateway.”
Holden said the industrialization of Centreport Parkway has positive benefits for county residents.
“The importance of what’s happening now is the ability to diversify Stafford’s tax base and job opportunities,” said Holden. “By diversifying both of those, we open up opportunities for all citizens and new citizens for new jobs, and the county to be in a better fiscal situation because they have a broader tax base.”
The county has a nearly nonexistent merchants capital tax rate of $.0001 per $100 of assessed value for wholesale distribution warehouses over 100,000 square feet and for retailers with over 200,000 square feet.
