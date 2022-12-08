Amazon to award $300K in green grants in data center localities, including Culpeper

Eight months after winning approval for its controversial data center in eastern Culpeper County, Amazon Web Services is taking steps to be a good neighbor while purporting to help the environment.

The global company this week announced “AWS InCommunities Sustainability Fund,” a community grant program to support initiatives focused on environmental stewardship and sustainability in Northern Virginia, according to a release from a New York PR firm representing Amazon.

Applications for funding are now open through Feb. 13 at changex.org/us/funds/awsvirginia to individuals, community groups, schools, nonprofits and other organizations in Prince William, Loudoun, Fairfax, Culpeper, and Fauquier counties. Amazon Web Services says it has committed $300,000 to the fund and intends to award more than 30 local projects.

Applicants can apply for grants up to $10,000 to launch a new or expand an existing community project under the theme of environmental stewardship and sustainability, the release stated. The theme encompass programs such as agricultural and cultural site preservation, sustainable technology, energy conservation, sustainable foods, zero waste, environmental equity and more, the company said.

Applicants can also apply in seven established community programs with proven environmental impact in other communities across the world, according to the release.

The release stated the new grant program is part of the global data company’s “commitment to supporting communities where it has presence.”

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors back in April, by a split 4-3 vote, supported the rezoning of a horse farm along four-lane Route 3 in Stevensburg for a pair of 45-feet-tall Amazon data centers covering nearly 440,000-square-feet in total. The 243 acres of agricultural land was zoned for light industrial.

In addition to neighbors, a vocally powerful historic and open-space conservation coalition mounted steep opposition to the project for its potential to ruin the character of the historic farming hamlet. Neighbors, in addition, have sued to block the project.

Culpeper County Director of Planning & Zoning Sam McLearen said on Thursday the site plan for the data centers was submitted in October.

The county’s reviewing agencies as well as county staff is currently in the process of reviewing it, he said.

“We are just now starting to get some first-round comments back,” McLearen said. “First submission of appears to follow the concept plan that was approved through their rezoning application back in April of this year.”

Two data center buildings are shown on the site plan in two phases. Building A at 250,700 square feet and Building B will be 189,000 square feet, the planning director said.

In its recent release announcing the local grant program in Culpeper, Amazon said funding would be subject to a review process in which applications will be assessed and scored against funding criteria and the positive impact to the community, especially underserved populations. All successful applicants will complete a 30-day challenge, to help kick-start their idea and take their first steps towards making their project a reality, the release stated.

“At AWS, we believe deeply in using our scale for good and using our resources to strengthen communities where our employees live and work. We are committed to making the cloud the cleanest and most energy-efficient way for our customers to run their businesses and championing those who share our passion for sustainability and want to make a positive impact in their local communities,” according to the release.

The company said it is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint.

“Virginia is home to 17 renewable energy projects helping AWS continue its path of powering its data center operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025,” the release stated.