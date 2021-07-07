Amid rent dispute, county defers action on AT&T request for 2nd cell tower

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier commented the two towers side by side wouldn’t be a real issue if internet was more readily available elsewhere around the county.

“We are in desperate need,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deal warned the board about setting precedent with allowing the towers so close.

Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger advised SBA and AT&T “to go back to the drawing board see if you can’t negotiate something.”

Donohue, the SBA attorney, was the only one to speak during the public hearing required for new cell towers in Culpeper.

He said it was “a rent play” on AT&T’s part in applying for a second tower.

“The idea of a twin tower, a redundant tower in this location is what it is,” Donohue said. He noted the tower is near a historic byway and that the Piedmont Environmental Council has opposed the application.

Frazier said the issue before them was a financial one, making the motion to table the tower request for the three months.

“This whole area is so historically sensitive, that’s the name of the district, the battlefield is so symbolic, is sacred to so many folks that live there,” he said.