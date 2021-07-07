Amid rent dispute, county defers action on AT&T request for 2nd cell tower

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has deferred action for 90 days on a request from AT&T to install a 195-foot, unlighted monopole telecommunications tower on General Winder Road south of town.
It would be located in a rural area near Cedar Mountain Battlefield that has another cell tower a short walk away.
Elected officials opted for the delay due to an ongoing tower rent dispute between the telecommunications company and owner of the nearby, same-height tower on which AT&T currently has its equipment—SBA Towers LLC.
“I have a problem with the county stepping in where there is a contractual difference over high rent,” said Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates at Tuesday’s regular monthly evening meeting.
“You guys need to sit down and get this hashed out, give it one more shot before I am in favor of it.”
SBA has owned the tower—about 1,000-feet from the new proposed tower site—since 2005. The company charges its co-locator clients market rate and rent that is not prohibitive, attorney Edward Donohue, present at Tuesday’s meeting, wrote in a recent letter to the county.
Another SBA representative wrote in a letter July 2 to the county that the current 195-feet tower could accommodate the FirstNet first responder network AT&T is seeking to expand in the area, and that it would add the equipment without raising the rent.
AT&T doesn’t agree the SBA tower rents are reasonable, opposing counsel Lisa Murphy told the county board. That’s why the company is contracting with New York-based Tillman Infrastructure to put up the new tower.
Over a 20-year lease, AT&T will save more than $2 million with the new arrangement with Tillman, Murphy said.
“The parties are at an impasse,” she said of rent negotiations. Murphy encouraged Culpeper to approve the second tower, saying SBA will then want to sit down and talk with AT&T about its rental rates.
The telecommunications company wants to expand FirstNet in the area as part of its nationwide project after 9-11 improving public safety and first responder communications. AT&T claimed the existing tower could not accommodate the equipment, but according to SBA that’s not true.
County Board Chairman Gary Deal interjected, “I’m not sure we have ever done that before—approve it from a market competition standpoint,” he said of the tower rent dispute.
Garrett McGuire with AT&T went to the podium saying, “We are not asking you to make a decision to help us with negotiations on the business side. We are just giving you the reasons why—the high rent and we want to add new technologies … for us it’s about making investments in Culpeper County.”
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier commented the two towers side by side wouldn’t be a real issue if internet was more readily available elsewhere around the county.
“We are in desperate need,” he said.
Deal warned the board about setting precedent with allowing the towers so close.
Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger advised SBA and AT&T “to go back to the drawing board see if you can’t negotiate something.”
Donohue, the SBA attorney, was the only one to speak during the public hearing required for new cell towers in Culpeper.
He said it was “a rent play” on AT&T’s part in applying for a second tower.
“The idea of a twin tower, a redundant tower in this location is what it is,” Donohue said. He noted the tower is near a historic byway and that the Piedmont Environmental Council has opposed the application.
Frazier said the issue before them was a financial one, making the motion to table the tower request for the three months.
“This whole area is so historically sensitive, that’s the name of the district, the battlefield is so symbolic, is sacred to so many folks that live there,” he said.
The existing SBA tower is relatively unnoticeable along a tree line, according to photos provided by Tillman. The second tower would be similarly unobtrusive, the company said, and is not located in core battlefield area.
The board ultimately voted 9-0 to delay action on the request.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors voted to increase the voter registrar’s salary from $59,000 to $92,000 to coincide with state compensation board levels equal to that of a county treasurer.
In other news and without any discussion, the county board unanimously lifted the local state of emergency Culpeper County activated March 17, 2020, when the governor shut down schools and businesses at the start of the pandemic. The local state of emergency was in effect for 16 months.
Finally, the board unanimously voted to spend around $54,000—from unused funds via the Trump-era CARES Act—to digitize paper land records from 1946-1983 housed in the Culpeper County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Land records from 1984 to current day are digitized already, Circuit Court Clerk Carson Beard told the board. They are available for viewing on record room computers in the clerk’s office in the courtroom, or online for those with a subscription.
Beard said title searchers often comment that Culpeper is one of the few localities statewide that has older land records only available in paper form in the record room. The CARES Act will remedy that situation through the digitization project.
“It would be best to serve the citizens to start getting (those records) back-scanned and make it easier to do searches,” Beard said.
Online access to digitized court records is $50 per month, according to the elected clerk.
