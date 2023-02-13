The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is promoting from within in naming its new CEO.

Director of Programming and Operations at the chamber since 2019, Amy Frazier is a familiar face in Culpeper, present at countless business and community events.

She was named the new CEO and president of the Chamber, effective Monday.

Frazier replaces Jeff Say, who served in the top post for three years and is leaving to pursues another career opportunity in Culpeper.

Frazier is a Culpeper native and graduate of Culpeper County High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University in intercultural studies with a minor in tourism and events management, according to a chamber release.

For the past four years, Frazier has been the driving force behind various signature events including Women’s Lift, CulpeperFest, the Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet and the Charity Crab Feast, among others.

Some of her proudest accomplishments include helping to lead chamber partners through the pandemic, growing the Young Professionals Group and organizing the LEAD Culpeper program.

“I have a deep passion for the Culpeper community and have the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact, relevance and importance the role the Culpeper Chamber has within it,” Frazier said in a statement.

She said it is an honor to be named the next CEO.

Outside of work, Frazier is on the board of Cub Scouts Pack 196 and the Culpeper Transportation Board. She is also actively involved with Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour, Girls on the Run Sneaker Soiree and the free clinic’s annual Oysterfest.

Frazier lives in Amisville with her 9-year-old son, Maddox.

Frazier’s drive, passion and vision for the local chamber of commerce is unmatched, said chamber board chairperson Deb Manzari.

“She has her finger on the pulse of our business community and has been a trusted staff member for four years,” Manzari said. “Her organizational skills have been at the forefront of all the chamber’s 10 signature events and her smiling face has greeted countless visitors to Culpeper.”

Manzari said the board is excited for Frazier to continue her career as the face of the chamber. The chamber will be advertising this week to replace Frazier’s position.

In a post Monday morning, Frazier said she was so thankful for the amazing opportunity and felt so honored to have the love, support and trust of her community.

"You are the reason I love what I do, and I take this new title and responsibility very seriously," Frazier wrote on Facebook. "I cannot wait to continue working with you, growing with you, learning from you, celebrating your achievements and continuing to do my part to help make Culpeper the best place to live, work and play!"