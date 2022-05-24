April real estate statistics reported for Culpeper and surrounding area

Real estate statistics in Central Virginia show a decrease in sales activity in the Culpeper region, according to a report of April 2022 statistics by the Greater Piedmont Realtors Association this week.

Graphics showing the area’s sales activity, median sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on the market and new listings compared to a year ago may be found with this article.

“Sales activity has tempered compared to last April in the Greater Piedmont market territory," said Greater Piedmont Realtors President Terrie Owens in a statement. "There were 186 sales in the GPR footprint in April, 86 fewer sales than a year ago. Sales have moderated in the area eight out of the last ten months.

"Some of that was due to lack of inventory which is now increasing in our market footprint," Owens continued. "Sales prices still remained strong in most local markets in the GPR region. The median sales price in April in the GPR market was $470,000, jumping up $35,000, which is a gain of 8.0%. The strongest price growth was in Rappahannock County (+20.0%) and Fauquier County (+13.7%)."

Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association representing about 700 real estate agents in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Madison counties.