Area businesses seek employees in Lee Enterprises virtual career fair


Star-Exponent building with roses (copy)

Roses bloom at the Culpeper Star-Exponent building in summer.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Lee Enterprises, which owns The Culpeper Star-Exponent and more than 70 other newspapers across the country, is hosting a virtual Career Fair now through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. Culpeper-area employers include Payne Trucking, Child Help, Comfort Keepers and Hope Starters. Many other employers are listed in surrounding communities such as Fredericksburg and Charlottesville.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.

