Area farmers meet with state officials at the Carver Center

Area livestock producers and meat processors met at the Carver Center in June to discuss with state officials some of the challenges and opportunities they are experiencing, announced Stefanie Taillon with the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation in a release this week.

The listening session, attended by farmers and businessmen from Culpeper, Fauquier, Loudoun and Madison counties, gave them the opportunity to meet with Virginia Del. Mike Webert and the state Commissioner of Agriculture Joe Guthrie, and express concerns related to supply chain issues triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taillon said the need for additional meat processing capacity is not a new issue in Virginia, but that need has intensified over recent years, both within and outside of the agriculture industry.

“It is clear that good things are currently happening within the industry—the people and product are held in very high regard, and demand for a local product is through the roof,” Taillon said in a release. “Direct sales and value-added products can provide a livestock producer with much needed additional income, but the extreme wait time to secure a slot at a processing facility is a major roadblock.”

For those considering opening a facility, obstacles such as access to capital, navigating the regulatory process, and securing buy-in from local governments and communities were mentioned at the Carver meeting, Taillon said.

Those currently operating facilities elaborated at the meeting about hurdles resulting from the rendering process, lack of available labor, and the need for additional costly infrastructure and cold storage space.

According to the release, feedback gathered at the Carver meeting will help shape the strategic plan that is being developed by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to provide recommendations on increasing meat processing capacity within Virginia.