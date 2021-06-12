Area high school students win scholarships from UVA Credit Union

Select high school seniors across the region each received a $1,500 scholarship from UVA Community Credit Union, including two from Culpeper, the business announced this week.
Students at public high schools, private schools, alternate schools and those in homeschool were invited to apply in the areas the credit union serves, including the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Each student submitted an essay on the topic, "The COVID pandemic has created financial stress for many. What is the most important thing you will do in the future to ensure your finances are ready for anything?"
"Many of the essays outlined examples of how the pandemic financially impacted their family," the release stated. "The essay question helped them self-reflect and realize the importance of saving and being prepared for the unexpected."
Ultimately 18 students in the region were awarded scholarships, as part of the credit union's mission to improve the well-being of its members and to strengthen the communities in which they live, the release stated.
"Education is something you carry with you for a lifetime," said UVA Community Credit Union Board Chairman Jeffrey C. Moscicki in a statement. "That's why we feel it is so important to give graduating high school seniors a head start in college through the Credit Union's Local High School Scholarship program."
Scholarship recipients were formally recognized at the credit union's annual meeting, held virtually on May 26. The student winners were also recognized at scholarship and awards ceremonies hosted by their respective schools, the credit union reported.
Included below are the scholarship winners from Culpeper and the immediate surrounding area, with a quote from the essays they wrote.
Kyle McMeans, Culpeper County High School:
“I found that getting advice from older, more experienced family and friends was the best way to find out what I can do.”
Jamil Abed, Eastern View High School:
“The pandemic has taught me how much money we waste on things that are just not important.”
Zachary Nelson, Fauquier County High School:
“Most of my strategies fall under one simple code: prepare. I plan to put away at least 6 months' salary and invest into a 401K each year.”
Elizabeth Ott, Liberty High School:
“My parents have always stressed the importance of living below your means. A budget guarantees this."
Maya Powell, Madison County High School:
“I will protect my finances from another crisis with a savings account... to help support me if I don't have a steady income.”
Trenton Matthews, Orange County High School:
“If there was one thing this year has taught me, it would be to SAVE!”
Jenna Robey, Rappahannock County High School:
“Don't put all of your eggs in one basket. Have more than one plan to carry you financially.”