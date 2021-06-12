Area high school students win scholarships from UVA Credit Union

Select high school seniors across the region each received a $1,500 scholarship from UVA Community Credit Union, including two from Culpeper, the business announced this week.

Students at public high schools, private schools, alternate schools and those in homeschool were invited to apply in the areas the credit union serves, including the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Each student submitted an essay on the topic, "The COVID pandemic has created financial stress for many. What is the most important thing you will do in the future to ensure your finances are ready for anything?"

"Many of the essays outlined examples of how the pandemic financially impacted their family," the release stated. "The essay question helped them self-reflect and realize the importance of saving and being prepared for the unexpected."

Ultimately 18 students in the region were awarded scholarships, as part of the credit union's mission to improve the well-being of its members and to strengthen the communities in which they live, the release stated.