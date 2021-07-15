Area real estate agents cheer senior home residents

Real estate agents across the Piedmont recently took steps to help their communities by gathering and delivering donations to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, spreading cheer and comfort to senior residents.

A “Cares Committee” of the nonprofit trade association Greater Piedmont Realtors has worked to help the vulnerable over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic, planning and organizing fundraisers and donations to address a variety of needs in the community.

When the committee contacted the nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area, “the response was immediate and enthusiastic,” the organization said in a news release Wednesday. “Due to the pandemic, the people living in such facilities could not have family come and visit or even visit much with others in the same facility. These seniors were isolated.”

The committee began collecting funds and goods, and wrote personal notes to the residents, according to the news release. The real estate agents provided carloads of puzzle books, crayons, playing cards, food and snacks, toiletries, Bingo prizes, note pads, and more to 11 local nursing homes and assisted living facilities in 2020.