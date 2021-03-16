Art to enliven retail building near Culpeper depot

George Washington, the young surveyor sent to map Colonial Culpeper, looms over the county seat’s West Cameron and Main streets on a wall downtown. From a mural by Rappahannock County artists Tom and Kerri Mullany, the nation’s future first president eyes each motorist as they drive by.
Tourists and locals alike take selfies at the mural’s street corner, sharing them on social media. That’s how many friends learn Culpeper County was the first place the 17-year-old Virginian surveyed professionally as he began his first career in 1749.
Now, another mural will be coming to town—to the site of the Culpeper Farmers Market, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. announced this week in coordination with local business owner Brian Lam and Culpeper’s Windmore Foundation for the Arts.
“It’s a perfect spot because it is directly across from the train station and the LOVE sign,” Lam said in an interview. “So I think there is traffic there, along with the farmers market.”
As part of the nonprofit’s Downtown Walls Mural Program, CRI is soliciting proposals from local artists to “research, design and paint (if awarded) a mural highlighting Culpeper to be placed at 254 East Davis Street in historic downtown,” CRI said in a statement.
Lam said he has wanted to put a mural on the side of the brick building—which faces a public parking lot at East Davis and Commerce streets—since he purchased it in November 2018. The wall faces the parking lot where the Farmers Market is normally held from May through October, next to historic St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins said Culpeper’s Main Street organization identified that wall years ago as a good spot for a mural.
“It’s an ideal location; people riding the train will see it and think, ‘This is great,’ ” Jenkins said Tuesday afternoon at the mural site. “Murals really have a power to create a sense of place for a community, which I think it will do, here.”
A joint effort will finance the mural. Lam is applying for a grant that will help, CRI will contribute, and Windmore has set money aside for the project.
“Over the past couple years, a local resident, Aaron Greso, has been donating $20 per month specifically for a mural,” Windmore Foundation President Fran Cecere said. “Now, it’s added up, so I felt it was time to reach out to CRI and ask if they wanted to partner with us for a mural.”
Cecere said it is remarkable how one person’s small, consistent donations can make such a difference.
“We appreciate his dedication immensely,” she said. “It’s made it possible for Windmore to partner for the first time on a mural project.”
Jenkins said she coudn’t divulge the expected cost of the endeavor, which depends on a number of factors, including what arrangements are made with the chosen artist.
“As soon as we can share that information, we will,” Jenkins said.
The mural’s appearance is to be determined. Though some design ideas have been explored, until an artist is secured, no final decisions will be made, Jenkins said.
“The goal is to pictorially preserve and celebrate the art, history and culture of Culpeper while increasing the charm and character of our town for residents and visitors alike,” she said.
The arts culture is growing in the town, Jenkins said. CRI is excited to help facilitate that growth, and work with local artists to enhance the beauty of historic downtown Culpeper through the mural program, she said.
CRI started its Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program several years ago to do just that. As its first project, in 2017, the George Washington mural was created.
“That mural has been a fantastic addition to our downtown, really adding to the class and character of Culpeper,” Jenkins said.
The painted image of young George stands 13 feet tall. “The image is bold, contemporary, patriotic, engaging and will bring some of Culpeper’s early history to life,” CRI’s website says of that project.
In 2018, a second mural was completed. It restored painted advertising signs on the antebellum brick building where Grass Rootes restaurant now resides, at East Davis and South East streets.
“Those old ads from way back when were really getting faded, so we invested into getting them restored,” Jenkins said. “That’s one of our oldest historic buildings and we are glad to contribute to keeping it fresh and inviting.”
The Grass Rootes building is the oldest commercial structure in Culpeper, dating to 1790. Over time, it has been used as a jail, stables, a tin shop, a tobacco warehouse and a hardware store.
The new mural at the Farmers Market site is expected to be completed within the next several months, Jenkins said.
Culpeper Skin Touch Spa on East Davis Street, which began serving customers in 2019, is an expansion of Lam’s original spa location, opened seven years ago at 714 Caroline St. in Fredericksburg’s downtown historic district.
In Culpeper and Fredericksburg, Lam said he is a big believer in the ability of the local Main Street programs to enliven and improve the experiences shared by shoppers, visitors and business owners who depend on their historic downtowns.
“I love public art, and I love that Culpeper already has a great mural and public-art initiative,” Lam said. “So I am glad to be working with CRI and Windmore to add to art and community.”
To submit a proposal for the mural or seek information about the Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program, email Jenkins at cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com, call 540/825-4416 or visit culpeperdowntown.com.
540/317-2986