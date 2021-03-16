Art to enliven retail building near Culpeper depot

George Washington, the young surveyor sent to map Colonial Culpeper, looms over the county seat’s West Cameron and Main streets on a wall downtown. From a mural by Rappahannock County artists Tom and Kerri Mullany, the nation’s future first president eyes each motorist as they drive by.

Tourists and locals alike take selfies at the mural’s street corner, sharing them on social media. That’s how many friends learn Culpeper County was the first place the 17-year-old Virginian surveyed professionally as he began his first career in 1749.

Now, another mural will be coming to town—to the site of the Culpeper Farmers Market, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. announced this week in coordination with local business owner Brian Lam and Culpeper’s Windmore Foundation for the Arts.

“It’s a perfect spot because it is directly across from the train station and the LOVE sign,” Lam said in an interview. “So I think there is traffic there, along with the farmers market.”

As part of the nonprofit’s Downtown Walls Mural Program, CRI is soliciting proposals from local artists to “research, design and paint (if awarded) a mural highlighting Culpeper to be placed at 254 East Davis Street in historic downtown,” CRI said in a statement.