Artists program taking off at Shenandoah National Park, with an array of different talents

“But as a plein air painter, I have to be completely open to the unexpected as I’m out in nature painting,” she said. “I can get rained on, and I actually like that, as the falling rain can give nature a hand in my work. It’s like so much in life—you have to be adaptable to your environment and be a willing participant in it, because you can’t really control it.”

I visited the park a few weeks back to talk with Danko and Jessica Kusky, a Shenandoah staffer who oversees the artist residency program. Kusky said there are two main reasons for the programs at Shenandoah and other national parks.

“For one, it carries on the tradition of art in the park, something that was critical to the establishment of national parks,” she said. “Look at some of the big Western landscapes, which were photographed and painted long before they became national parks. It was in part because those photographs were making their way back East that people actually became interested in protecting these wild places.”

Secondly, she noted, the artists provide people with new ways to connect with the parks.