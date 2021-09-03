As eviction moratorium ends, tenant protections remain in place

A staffer with Culpeper-based Foothills Housing Network provided recent information regarding the status of evictions in Virginia.

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the most recent COVID-19 Eviction Ban which was to expire on Oct. 3, according to Foothills Housing Network program coordinator Rebecca Wareham. Tenant protections that remain place, according to Legal Aid Works, are:

-Until July 1, 2022, all residential landlords must provide 14-day nonpayment notices to tenants who don’t pay rent by the due date.

-Until July 1, 2022, landlords with more than four rentals must offer payment plans to tenants late on rent.

-Tenants may apply for Rent Relief Program at dhcd.virginia.gov/rmrp or for questions contact 703/962-1884 or rrp@dhcd.virginia.gov.

Rossemary Martinez is the Bilingual Housing Navigator for the Fredericksburg area. Legal Aid Works serves Culpeper as well and has an office here on Sunset Lane.

Martinez can assist eligible tenants and landlords with completing their rent relief applications, as well as updating applications that have already been filed. Make an appointment: rmartinez@legalaidworks.org or 540/371-1105 ext. 128.