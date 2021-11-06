ASK DR. WATTS: In pets as in people, diet and weight loss can avoid diabetes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Diabetes in dogs is generally best treated using insulin injections together with diet change. The nearly painless injections are given at home every 12 to 24 hours. Your veterinarian will want to run periodic blood sugar tests to ensure proper dosing, but you will not need to perform blood monitoring at home. In cats, diabetes can be treated without insulin much more frequently than in dogs. Modern prescription diets and pills are rapidly reducing the number of cat owners giving insulin injections.

As in people, overweight pets are at much higher risk of suffering from diabetes. This is yet another reason that lean pets live longer.

While genetics also play a role, you can reduce your pet’s risk of diabetes with proper nutrition and exercise. See your veterinarian and discuss your pet’s weight, general health, and appropriate nutrition.

I brought my dog to our veterinarian for sudden weight loss. She diagnosed him with diabetes. I thought diabetes was a disease caused by being overweight. Can it really cause weight loss?

Diabetes mellitus is a condition where the cells of the body are not able to use sugars being delivered to them through the blood stream. Insulin is a hormone used by the body’s cells to take sugar from the blood and bring it inside cells for energy.