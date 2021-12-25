ASK THE VETS: How does Rudolph the Reindeer do what he does?

With all we know about these fascinating creatures, modern veterinary science has been unable to discern exactly how these large animals are able to get off the ground. We are left to conclude it must be one of the mysteries of creation and a very special part of the miracle of Christmas.

How does Rudolph’s nose glow?

One of the most interesting areas of biology is the study of bioluminescence, or the ability of living organisms to produce light. Ninety percent of deep-sea marine life has this ability. On land, most people are familiar with light emitted from fireflies or glowworms.

Bioluminescence is produced by a chemical reaction where a specialized enzyme oxidizes a unique type of pigment. The reaction produces a “cold” light where less than 20% is thermal radiation. It is very likely Rudolph is able to generate this type of chemical reaction within his nasal tissues, resulting in his famous glowing nose.