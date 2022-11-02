Award nominees aplenty for Culpeper Chamber 108th Annual Meeting

It’s almost that time of year again.

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce 108th Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet will be presented 5:30 to 9 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 3, at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center.

The chamber in recent days released the names on social media of the numerous nominees in the categories of Young Professional of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and Non Profit of the Year.

Awards will also be given for Agribusiness of the Year and the top annual honor—the L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

Here’s a look at the nominees in the first five categories:

Large Business of the Year: UVA Community Credit Union, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Merchants Grocery Co., Bingham & Taylor and Communication Corporation of America.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Zach Turner of Death Ridge Brewery, Michelle Felux of Willow Moon Healing, Maria Lischak & Tania Terleckyj of Kona Ice of Culpeper, Locust Grove and Warrenton, Jon Russell of Identity Culpeper, Elith Williams of Cleopatra Vaughn, Donny Thompson of Thompson Auto Repair and Amanda Johnson of AC Rieman Law.

Young Professional of the Year: Winona Pritts, Culpeper County Economic Development, Trevor Parker of Uncle Bob & Sweet T’s BBQ, Stephen King of Liberty Mutual Insurance Agent, Corry Gyory of Mane Street Hair Salon, Megan Gray, Senior Business Development Manager, Justin Groot of Windstar Technologies Support, James Hollingshead of The O&A Coffee Car, Kirstan Knipple of Mom2Mom-Virginia, Deven Hogan of Purely Pressure, Chasity White of SLIMS MOVEMENT, Anne Marie Wolff of Ardent Mills and Amanda Johnson of AC Rieman Law.

Non-Profit of the Year: People Incorporated of Virginia, Mom2Mom-Virginia, Kid Central, Identity Culpeper, Girls on the Run Piedmont, Culpeper Youth Basketball, Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Culpeper Mid-Day Lions Club, The Culpeper Food Closet and Culpeper County Library.

Small Business of the Year: Wine & Design, Windstar Technologies Support, Thompson Auto Repair, Scarlett & Sage Hair Salon, Revalation Vineyards, Purely Pressure, Multiverse Comics, Mountain Run Winery, Dynamic Heating and Cooling, Death Ridge Brewery, Culpeper Battlefield Tours, LLC., Brittany’s Transit Services, BOOM Fitness & BOOM KIDZ Studio-Culpeper and Beer Hound Brewery.