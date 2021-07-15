Banner Christian School to open Aug. 16 in Culpeper

Banner Christian School, which started in 2003 in Chesterfield County, will start serving Culpeper-area students on Aug. 16 in the classrooms of Open Door Baptist Church.

“We are the only accredited Christian school in Culpeper,” Thomas Burkett, Banner’s head of school, said last Friday to about 30 parents during an open house at the church. “We just completed our most recent review just before the pandemic hit, in early 2020.”

Banner underwent several days of review by the Association of Christian Schools International, during which the private school hosted the reviewers in Chesterfield while they analyzed the school’s records, teaching methods, instruction plans and other rigorous measurements, Burkett said.

“Re-accreditation must be done every five years,” he said. “They come in and review every document, observe in classrooms—it’s very intense.”

The parents gathered a week ago to learn more about Banner’s third campus. Open Door Baptist Church is located at 754 Germanna Highway.

Another open house will be held on July 30 at the same location. Last Friday, parents listened to Burkett as he showed slides to introduce himself and his founding of Banner, as well as discuss the school’s values and focus.