Bar crawl, role-playing, Irish fare and live music for St. Patrick's Day in Culpeper

Everybody’s a little bit Irish for St. Patrick’s Day, observed in Ireland as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years in honor of its patron saint. Culpeper will celebrate the shamrock-infused observance with a range of revelry including a weekend of live-action role playing and various venues for adult beverages. Here’s a sampling of St. Paddy’s Day happenings around these parts:

Irish food & drinksNoon to 9 p.m. Thursday Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg will offer a full lineup of Old Country selections by Green Ribbon, Irish tunes and souvenir buttons. Come dressed in your best green outfit. They’ll be open all weekend for recovery beers in the taproom, offering great natural views of the vineyard.

Head over to Old Trade Brewery & Cidery 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for open mic night and karaoke. The brewery in Brandy Station will have music by Jeremy Fox 6 to 9 on Friday; JB Brown 5 to 8 on Saturday and Chris Rentch and Melissa Fox at 2 p.m. on Sunday. They will serve Hallowed Hill Seltzer with a splash of lemonade, gold sugar rim and Lucky Charm marshmallows.

War Craft Brewery along U.S. Route 15 south near the Madison County line is hosting St. Patrick’s Day Hangover Weekend March 18-20 featuring beverage releases and live music Friday night at the veteran-owned establishment that also makes its own wine.

Get LARP-ed at Mountain Run WineryLive-action role-playing returns at noon on March 18 through 3 p.m. on March 20 to this scenic site off of Mountain Run Lake Road. The mead will be flowing and spectators are welcome to attend the Rites of Spring Challenge. Lots of role play, scavenger hunts, adventure racing, puzzle solving, resource allocation and safe combat with realistic reinforced foam weapons and two great evening feasts.

St. Patty’s Day Beer CrawlThe Sangria Bowl, Jackleg and The Pier have teamed up for this downtown event on Saturday. Tickets include a bar crawl wristband, goodies and a map with sign-in starting at 4 p.m. at the ticket booth under the State Theatre marquee on Main Street. There will be live music by Yon O’Conner and Paul Rogers 4 to 6 p.m. at The Sangria Bowl, Shamrock shooters and Guinness pulled pork silders. Jackleg on East Davis Street will have specials and an 80s dance night 9 p.m. to midnight. Over at Sweet Roux on South East Street, try the corned beef tacos and hash along with Irish flag and Jameson shots.

Rappahannock Gold rainbow celebrationPatrick O’Connell’s new restaurant in Little Washington, Patty O’s Café & Bakery, is hosting its first St. Patrick’s Day celebration March 17 featuring a four-course menu inspired by the cuisine of Ireland and live music by renowned Irish fiddlers Rhys Jones and Cleek Schrey. Dress code is a wee bit of green. Reservations recommended.