Blue Ridge Physical Therapy Clinic celebrated the grand opening of its new office in downtown Culpeper with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, hosted by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s great, we’re excited about the new environment and the new community that we’re reaching out to,” said Andrew Carter, a physical therapist and the center’s manager. "We want to extend our care to the Culpeper community and hopefully service the individuals in the area.”

The center will offer physical therapy services and Carter said he hopes to provide other services in the future as they expand, including treatment of chronic pain and an expansion to its roster of doctors and therapists.

There are currently two therapists, including Carter, that work at the new physical therapy center.

Carter has worked as a physical therapist for eight years at the Blue Ridge Orthopedic and Spine Center in Warrenton. The new clinic is part of the center’s network, which also includes a location in Gainesville.

“It’s a small town, it’s a local, tight-knit community and we noticed over the years as Blue Ridge has grown in Warrenton that a lot of our patients do commute from Culpeper. So we as an organization saw the need to expand into the area,” Carter said on his decision to open a clinic in Culpeper.

The Blue Ridge Physical Therapy Clinic is located at 504 South Main St., in downtown Culpeper.