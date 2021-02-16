Bounce With Us in Brandy Station in danger of closing due to pandemic

The future remains uncertain, Towne said.

"If things don't pick up soon—it depends if I can get the customers in here—we will be out of business by mid-March," she said. "I am doing everything in my power not to lose it."

To that end, Towne recently launched an online fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/save-bounce-with-us with all donations going to pay rent.

She called it a last resort.

"I certainly didn't want to ask the community for that," Towne said. "Either come in and bounce, schedule private sessions, bring the business, or if they could possibly donate if they don't feel safe enough."

The facility is available for private rentals as well as hosting special events. It boasts numerous bounce structures and is suitable for ages 1 to adults. Bouncers can bounce unlimited for $10, increased from $8 on Feb. 1 in the name of business survival.

In addition to decreased business, expenses are up due to having to purchase more supplies for cleaning, which the businesswoman takes very seriously.

"It's been hitting me pretty hard," Towne said.

The facility is sanitized throughout the day as well as the end of each day.