Bounce With Us in Brandy Station in danger of closing due to pandemic

Another youth-oriented business in Culpeper is in danger of closing due to the prolonged pandemic and economic downturn.
Bounce With Us in Brandy Station opened in November of 2019 and was forced to closed March 17, 2020 for the next several months when statewide restrictions went in place, said business owner Jami Towne, a 34-year-old mom of two.
Looking for something fun for her own children to do, she searched three years for the right building before finding it in the historic village of Brandy: a large structure perfect for housing bounce houses located at 19400 Brandy Rd., across from AJ's Grocery & Deli.
"There was nothing in the town of Culpeper for kids to do other than bowling and skating so we wanted to do something else," Towne said in a phone conversation on Tuesday.
Mountain Run Bowling and Dominion Square Skating Center both closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Regal Culpeper Four on Main Street is also shuttered.
Bounce With Us reopened July 1 as the state eased restrictions, but business has slumped as folks remain uneasy about going out in public due to COVID-19. Towne applied for and received a local Culpeper CARES grant.
She is hoping and waiting to hear if she will receive rent relief through the latest Culpeper Recovers grant program aimed at helping women and minority-owned small businesses.
The future remains uncertain, Towne said.
"If things don't pick up soon—it depends if I can get the customers in here—we will be out of business by mid-March," she said. "I am doing everything in my power not to lose it."
To that end, Towne recently launched an online fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/save-bounce-with-us with all donations going to pay rent.
She called it a last resort.
"I certainly didn't want to ask the community for that," Towne said. "Either come in and bounce, schedule private sessions, bring the business, or if they could possibly donate if they don't feel safe enough."
The facility is available for private rentals as well as hosting special events. It boasts numerous bounce structures and is suitable for ages 1 to adults. Bouncers can bounce unlimited for $10, increased from $8 on Feb. 1 in the name of business survival.
In addition to decreased business, expenses are up due to having to purchase more supplies for cleaning, which the businesswoman takes very seriously.
"It's been hitting me pretty hard," Towne said.
The facility is sanitized throughout the day as well as the end of each day.
Since opening her first business and enduring 2020, life has been very stressful, she added.
"I have my ups and downs. Some days I am crying, some days I am trying to smile so I don't cry because I don't want to lose the business," Towne said. "I don't want to take away the only thing left kids have to do around here. Everybody that has ever been here has said it was so much fun and I hope you can survive the pandemic."
The businesswoman said she has felt many more emotions in this trying time.
"Upset, angry, sad, like I am on the road to failure," Towne said. "Happy when I see customers coming in and having fun, the smiles on the children's faces and hearing the laughter just brings me so much joy. Of course as a business you have to make money, but this business has never been about the money."
