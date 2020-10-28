Bows 4 U & Gifts 2 opens on South East Street

Culpeper small businesswoman Christina Hale started creating bows for her daughter a decade ago even after the then second grader declined to sport the fashion statement.

“I had broken my back and had ordered some bows for her and they looked like crap,” Hale said. “So I dissected it, was bed-ridden, said I am going to make it myself. Tore it apart and started and after that it just became something.”

Her handmade bows took Hale on the festival circuit, where she gained a following and expanded her brand. The mother of four soon found herself at the sports field most weekends cheering on her football player son and cheerleading daughter with little time left to attend festivals.

But Hale kept buying supplies and making her bows along with jewelry, wreaths and other seasonal crafts. The endeavor soon grew to occupy the basement and into a trailer. Then her son came home from college and he needed room so the stuff had to go, Hale said.

In downtown Culpeper one day, she noticed a ‘for rent’ sign on the distinctive, two-story, red brick building at 115 S. East St. Hale decided to give it a try.

“I said I think I am going to open a shop,” she said on Wednesday. “It’s always been a dream of mine.”