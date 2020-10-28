Bows 4 U & Gifts 2 opens on South East Street

Culpeper small businesswoman Christina Hale started creating bows for her daughter a decade ago even after the then second grader declined to sport the fashion statement.
“I had broken my back and had ordered some bows for her and they looked like crap,” Hale said. “So I dissected it, was bed-ridden, said I am going to make it myself. Tore it apart and started and after that it just became something.”
Her handmade bows took Hale on the festival circuit, where she gained a following and expanded her brand. The mother of four soon found herself at the sports field most weekends cheering on her football player son and cheerleading daughter with little time left to attend festivals.
But Hale kept buying supplies and making her bows along with jewelry, wreaths and other seasonal crafts. The endeavor soon grew to occupy the basement and into a trailer. Then her son came home from college and he needed room so the stuff had to go, Hale said.
In downtown Culpeper one day, she noticed a ‘for rent’ sign on the distinctive, two-story, red brick building at 115 S. East St. Hale decided to give it a try.
“I said I think I am going to open a shop,” she said on Wednesday. “It’s always been a dream of mine.”
Bows 4 U & Gifts 2 opened in early October. Last Friday, they held a ribbon cutting.
“Here I am and so far so good,” said Hale, who now has a 1-year-old grandson.
Cozy and cute, the exterior of the shop reflects the autumn season, decorated with hay bales and the colors of harvest. Inside, the store brims with gifts specializing in the homemade. There are bath products, wax melts, seasonal décor, jewelry, lit-up decorations, Halloween costumes, plaques, firefighter and police-themed items, gifts for teachers, signs and more.
And then there are the bows—at least 10 different varieties made by Hale, an Ohio native who has lived in Culpeper for 22 years. The hair adornments are fashioned of ribbons, vinyl, leather, mesh or silk and adorned with bottle caps, glitter, character clips and other bling. Hale takes orders for custom bows and also makes gift baskets.
Experienced in working festivals along with caring for her mom, homemaking and formerly substitute teaching, Hale, who has a master’s degree in education, has now opened her first business—and in a pandemic, no less.
It did not faze her.
“To be honest, it’s not even something I even thought about,” Hale said. “My husband works at the Pentagon, he’s head of emergency management, so he is dealing with it daily. But it didn’t really hit me as much as you think it would.”
A friend asked her how she could consider opening a small business as others were closing their doors. Hale saw it differently.
“People are sick of sitting in their home. They are going to get out eventually, it has got to happen,” she said. “They know how it works, we’ve been at this almost a year—take your precautions, don’t linger around other people too long, you’re good.”
There are no shipping costs to shop in person, Hale said. Plus, shopping local helps everybody in the community, she said.
“There is nothing else around here like this,” Hale said of Bows 4 U & Gifts 2. “You are offering something they can come back to and not drive too far. They’re getting to know you and you are getting to know them.”
See Bows 4 U & Gifts 2 on Facebook.
540/825-4315
