Brandy Station Technology Zone eliminated, data center site evaporates

Culpeper County eliminated the Brandy Station Technology Zone by a unanimous vote of the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr was absent.

It was a win for neighbors seeking to keep Brandy Station rural and undeveloped as the site was being actively planned for a data center development.

Now, the same land is apparently being eyed for high-density housing.

Board action to do away with the technology zone removes previous, substantial tax incentives for technology businesses in effect on the 351.77-acre single tax parcel owned by David Martin, a Culpeper resident and small businessman. The land is mostly A-1 agricultural zoning (263 acres) with 50 acres zoned Commercial-Services and 38 acres Rural Area.

Martin had sought to develop a speculative data center project on a portion of the property, along Bel Pre and Stevensburg roads, a proposal met with resistance. Contacted Wednesday, Martin said he had taken a step back from data centers to focus on developing the 50 acres of multi-family residential (R-3) on the eastern edge of the property.

The zoning is “by-right” and provides for up to eight units per acre, he said—potentially 400 townhomes, three-story-tall up to 45-feet.

Avison Young’s Will Turner, of Tysons, will list the land for the envisioned residential development, “Brandy Fields.”

“We have a zoning confirmation letter from the county stating there are no proffers on this parcel,” Martin said via email of any extra impacts to the county for growth impacts to public services, like schools. “Unfortunately we will likely be taking the remaining 300 acres out of agricultural production to provide the required nutrient credits for the private sewer system.”

Regarding Tuesday night’s vote, Martin said understands the board’s position that Tech Zone incentives were created without regard to vast tax revenue a data center campus may generate, “and effectively frees the County to negotiate directly with a user without regard to location—for this reason we can support the Board’s decision,” he said.

“However, we do feel the remaining 250 acres of the property provides a tremendous opportunity for data centers due to its unique size, topography, and layout and look forward to having this discussion in the public domain,” Martin said.

Neighbors and other members of the public came out again Tuesday night in favor of doing away with the technology zone overlay on Martin’s land. Again and again, speakers called for balanced growth and farmland preservation.

Matthew Wilkes, part of an area farming family, said Brandy Station has been a historic landmark in Virginia for generations. Allowing data centers would be a visual blight with its huge, industrial buildings and damaging radiation, Wilkes told the board.

Rural land is disproportionately impacted by data center projects, Susan Ralston said, because it is cheaper for companies to acquire. She decried eminent domain of more lands for power infrastructure to reach the site.

“The residents do not want it and that should be enough,” said Ralston, president of Citizens for Responsible Solar.

Zachary Green told the board he raises beef cattle and hay.

“I’m opposed to data centers in Brandy Station,” he said.

The Brandy Station Technology Zone was created along with four others in Culpeper County in 2005, a different time development-wise, during the housing boom, and when different board members were in charge.

Other minor changes were made Tuesday night to remaining technology zones still in the county code at Braggs Corner, Elkwood (removing parcels in conservation easement), Lover’s Lane and McDevitt Drive, removing parcels now with the town limits.

Martin lives and operated his software development firm from the scenic parcel along the railroad fronting on Brandy Road just south of the historic village.

At the bottom of his property, Martin invested substantially on a plan to attract data centers in the now obsolete tech zone. He ultimately pulled the proposal last fall in the face of steep opposition from his Brandy Station and Stevensburg District neighbors. Martin did not attend Tuesday’s public hearing on eliminating the Brandy Station Technology Zone.

Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino made the motion to remove it from the county code.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said he felt bad for Mr. Martin and was concerned about singling out the one technology zone for elimination.

Underwood ultimately voted for the motion while stating he did not support government tax incentives for businesses. He further pointed out each of the county’s tech zones currently lack ample infrastructure (electricity) to serve data centers.

The one data center project that was approved last year, Amazon, on a horse farm in Stevensburg, was not even located in a technology zone, Underwood said.

“I’m ok with reducing tech zones,” he said. “Wish we were down to zero.”

Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger was on the board when the technology zones were created. He said the intent of incentives was to draw technology development to Culpeper County, generating jobs and future tax revenue.

“But data centers do not need tax incentives,” Rosenberger said. They will try to come to Culpeper County because the price of land is lower, he added.

“I think it’s in the wrong place,” Rosenberger added of the Brandy Station Technology Zone. “I will support the motion.”

As for Martin’s land, he appears to be moving forward on a different path.

In addition to intense commercial uses, current zoning permits by-right all uses in Village Center, Convenience Center, and residential districts R-2 and R-3, according to marketing he provided. The remaining 38 acres is zoned Rural Area, which encourages agro-commercial uses and low-density residential.