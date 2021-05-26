Brewery and library partner for history event

Anyone may attend the tour, but only those 21 and older may taste or purchase any alcohol, DeNicola said.

“We encourage people to come see the exhibit at the library and then join us at the distillery on Friday,” he added. “At Belmont they’ll give an additional history presentation, so there’s a lot to learn.”

The Temperance Movement began more than 100 years ago in Virginia, in 1916, according to the Library of Virginia website about the exhibit, growing out of an early 1900s social movement against alcohol. For the exhibit, the Library of Virginia worked closely with Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control, which holds all the state records from the Virginia Prohibition Commission going back to 1916. Other partners include the Virginia Distiller’s Association and local breweries like Belmont.

“Some people think of moonshiners as just barefooted guys making moonshine,” which was against the law during prohibition, according to the website. “The people that operated these stills were professionals at their trade, they were experts in counter-surveillance.”

Even the slightest disturbance in the placement of garbage would alert the moonshiners to law enforcement presence, the site states.

“We are excited to do this event with the library to educate folks about moonshine and how it affected everyone’s life, from making it legal, to beefing up race cars (to outrun police)—and to show folks how moonshine is made,” said Miller. “It is part of our history in Virginia.”

