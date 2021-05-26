Brewery and library partner for history event

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Culpeper County Public Library and Belmont Distillery have partnered to give the region an educational event unlike any other.
On Friday, May 28 at 1 p.m., the community is invited to Belmont Farm & Distillery as part of a new traveling exhibition from the Library of Virginia, “Teetotalers & Moonshiners,’ on display at the library through June 26.
At the farm—located at 13490 Cedar Run Road in Culpeper—proprietor Chuck Miller will treat visitors to a tour of his business, as well as overview a history of prohibition in Virginia.
“Belmont Farm Distillery was the very first craft whiskey distillery in the U.S.,” Miller said in an email to the Star-Exponent Wednesday, adding that it opened in 1989.
“In order to sell on the premises, we had to go to the General Assembly to have a law passed that we could sell and taste here,” he said. “Of course, Culpeper County had to approve also.”
Culpeper Library’s Adult Services and Outreach Coordinator Andrew DeNicola said he isn’t aware of any previous event being organized like this in Culpeper.
“We were very glad they agreed to do it,” DeNicola said of Belmont. “It’s kind of an unusual thing that I hope people will really enjoy.”
Anyone may attend the tour, but only those 21 and older may taste or purchase any alcohol, DeNicola said.
“We encourage people to come see the exhibit at the library and then join us at the distillery on Friday,” he added. “At Belmont they’ll give an additional history presentation, so there’s a lot to learn.”
The Temperance Movement began more than 100 years ago in Virginia, in 1916, according to the Library of Virginia website about the exhibit, growing out of an early 1900s social movement against alcohol. For the exhibit, the Library of Virginia worked closely with Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control, which holds all the state records from the Virginia Prohibition Commission going back to 1916. Other partners include the Virginia Distiller’s Association and local breweries like Belmont.
“Some people think of moonshiners as just barefooted guys making moonshine,” which was against the law during prohibition, according to the website. “The people that operated these stills were professionals at their trade, they were experts in counter-surveillance.”
Even the slightest disturbance in the placement of garbage would alert the moonshiners to law enforcement presence, the site states.
“We are excited to do this event with the library to educate folks about moonshine and how it affected everyone’s life, from making it legal, to beefing up race cars (to outrun police)—and to show folks how moonshine is made,” said Miller. “It is part of our history in Virginia.”
540/317-2986