Caroline officials, residents consider a slew of solar projects

Tobin doesn’t agree with that mindset from his fellow farmers.

“It would not be respectful to my neighbors and it would not save my farm for the community or for future generations,” Tobin said of leasing to solar companies. “It may be the best way for me to make money from my property. But it would not help to feed our community. Rather than being an asset to our neighbors and our community, it would become an eyesore and a disappointment.”

Two Planning Commissioners agreed with Engel. Port Royal District representative Carol Horton and Madison District commissioner George Wieber voted in favor of the Frog Solar project and have supported the other proposals. Horton said allowing solar farms would preserve the rural character of the county by limiting land for housing developments.

Horton noted that the Board of Supervisors voted to create the solar overlay district and she believes the county should encourage its use.