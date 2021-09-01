Carver Regional Black Business Expo spotlights local diversity, hard work, innovation

RAPIDAN—Support for the community and celebration of local entrepreneurs motivated participation in last weekend’s Carver Regional Black Business Expo on the grounds of the historic George Washington Carver High School in Culpeper County.
Local real estate agent Japreshia Clark helped organize the day-long festival Saturday sponsored by the George Washington Carver Alumni Association. Proceeds will benefit the alumni association scholarship fund that in 2019 awarded $17,500 to high school seniors in Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
It was also Homecoming for alumni of Carver, a regional high school that educated area African-American students for 20 years during government-mandated segregation.
Dozens of alumni showed up for the festive gathering held on a hot and humid Saturday under blue skies and bright sunshine. There were warm smiles and friendly greetings.
Alumna Hortense Hinton-Jackson sparked the idea that led to the Expo, said Clark.
“She was looking to have something for businesses in the community,” the real estate agent said. “We had not had a Black Business Expo before—it will be the first of many.”
There were 52 vendors offering everything from sweets and hats to service and cruises along with speakers and live music. Food trucks served up local flavors and Italian ice helped to cool things off.
Inside the school, the Carver 4-County Museum was open for masked visitors to peruse various exhibits inspired by women connected to the school.
A special exhibit in the lobby paid homage to the late Ruby Beck, an entrepreneur and restaurateur who ran the Boxwood House on U.S. Route 29 at a time when Black women did not have equal rights in America. Beck’s children attended Carver and their mother was a big supporter of the school.
Hinton, stationed outside near the front doors on Saturday with other alumni, said former students aim to restore the original name of the school back to its stone front.
George Washington Carver, named for the famous Black botanist and inventor, was removed from the school’s front facade years ago and replaced with Piedmont Vocational when the building was converted to a tech trade school in the 1980s.
“Why was it necessary to remove the name and even change it?” Hinton said. “In that era, there was a movement to remove all the names on Black high schools.”
She said the alumni association is also working to have the school recognized as a National Trust Historic Site. The building is located along U.S. Route 15 in southern Culpeper, part of the Journey Through Hallowed Ground.
Beyond Saturday’s Expo, Clark added, the group will be developing a printed Black Business Directory featuring businesses from around the four counties.
“Hopefully, it will create growth and opportunity for the businesses,” she said.
Tanya Brock had a booth at the Expo for her Sunshine Great Escape Travel company. A 1995 graduate of Culpeper County High School, she lives in Gainesville, but had to come home for the event at Carver.
“I want to help out the community, support them,” Brock said.
Booking cruises and trips in 2020 was a tough sell due to the pandemic, said Brock, who works full-time for AT&T and runs the travel business on the side.
“This year has been awesome so far,” she added. “Been crazy busy.”
Serena Smith of Culpeper graduated in 2020 from the University of Mary Washington with a degree in psychology.
Now, she’s creating treats through her business, Sweet Treats by Serena. She had cake pops, cookies and crisped rice desserts for sale at the Expo, her first pop-up event.
“It’s a learning experience,” said the young woman. “Plus, it’s fun meeting new people.”
Vendor Michelle Boose, of Culpeper, runs Unique Confections, offering handmade waist beads, key chains and more.
“I wanted to support what they have here at the Carver Center and get my name out there,” she said.
Vendor Savannah Ruffner, of Savaruff Creations, presented a wide array of colorful, cloth hats that when turned inside out display a complete new design. She attended Carver Regional High back in the 1960s.
Ruffner recalled crowded conditions in the Black school that educated students from four counties. She also remembered lots of positive memories.
“All of them are good,” said Ruffner. “The closeness we had, the football team, everything.”
She participated in the Expo, like others, to support community and the alumni scholarship fund, and to get her business noticed.
“We can do it,” Ruffner commented of all the female-owned enterprises on site.
Retired local pharmacist Eugene Triplett, of the Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, was at the Expo also providing support.
“We’re getting ready for the Farm Tour,” he said of the Culpeper Harvest Days event happening Sept. 18 and 19 on farms around the county.
At the Carver Center, the Farmers of the Piedmont grow produce in greenhouses to donate locally. All the tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants and more have been grown, picked and distributed by late August, he said.
The fall harvest awaits, Triplett said, commenting on the day’s Expo.
“I think it’s lovely,” he said. “I didn’t realize there was that many Black businesses.”
Baker and business owner Jennifer Harris, of Bake! bakerealgoodcookies.com, offered delectable cookies at the Expo with interesting names like Rusty’s Favorite in honor of George Bowles Sr., a longtime custodian at Pearl Sample Elementary and Culpeper Youth Basketball director.
Bowles loved Oreos, Harris said. Her Oreo Chunk cookie is loaded with Oreos, dark chocolate chunks, and white chocolate chunks.
Made in a commercial kitchen in Chantilly, Baked! offers 13 flavors and starting next month, nationwide shipping, Harris said.
As morning turned to afternoon, music filled the air and gospel singers Miguel & Morris took to the stage and shared their testimony.
“It’s about our faith and trying to walk it and make music,” said Miguel Brock, of Greene County. “We hope to touch people in the church and our peers—our people we left from being around.”
