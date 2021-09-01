Carver Regional Black Business Expo spotlights local diversity, hard work, innovation

Inside the school, the Carver 4-County Museum was open for masked visitors to peruse various exhibits inspired by women connected to the school.

A special exhibit in the lobby paid homage to the late Ruby Beck, an entrepreneur and restaurateur who ran the Boxwood House on U.S. Route 29 at a time when Black women did not have equal rights in America. Beck’s children attended Carver and their mother was a big supporter of the school.

Hinton, stationed outside near the front doors on Saturday with other alumni, said former students aim to restore the original name of the school back to its stone front.

George Washington Carver, named for the famous Black botanist and inventor, was removed from the school’s front facade years ago and replaced with Piedmont Vocational when the building was converted to a tech trade school in the 1980s.

“Why was it necessary to remove the name and even change it?” Hinton said. “In that era, there was a movement to remove all the names on Black high schools.”

She said the alumni association is also working to have the school recognized as a National Trust Historic Site. The building is located along U.S. Route 15 in southern Culpeper, part of the Journey Through Hallowed Ground.