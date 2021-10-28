Dozens nominated for '21 Culpeper Chamber of Commerce awards

Culpeper Chamber of Commerce represents 431 business enterprises, civic organizations, educational institutions and individuals, and there many entrepreneurial stars among them.
The 107th Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet Nov. 4 at Daniel Technology Center will recognize the brightest in six categories before a capacity audience of 300 peers.
More than three dozen more businesses, local community members and groups were nominated for the awards as well and deserve recognition. Here are the nominees for:
Entrepreneur of the Year—Corrie Gyory, Mane Street Hair Salon, LLC; Dave Hoffman, Loves Kitchen & Successful Hands Barbershop; Dos Allen, State Climb; Jami Towne, Bounce With US Kristy Romeo & Aaron Wood, @elevateculpeper; Lexi & Lauren Bates, Two Sisters Coffee Co.; Maria Lischak & Tonya Terleckyj, Kona Ice of Culpeper, Locust Grove, Warrenton and Zach Turner, Death Ridge Brewery.
Young Professional of the Year—Amanda Johnson, AR Johnson Law, PLLC; Amy Martin, Culpeper Baptist Child Dev Center; Andrew DeNicola, Culpeper County Library; Chasity White, SLIMS Movement; Christian Puffenburger, White Horse Auto Wash; Corrie Gyory, Mane Street Hair Salon, LLC; Kirstan Knipple, Mom2Mom; Shemika Grigsby, Little Shop Of Shimmer; Stephen King, Liberty Mutual Insurance Agent and Tiras Greene, Humble Soul.
Large Business of the Year—Communications Corporation of America, Culpeper County Public Schools, Martin's Foods and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
Non-Profit of the Year—Culpeper County Library; Culpeper Wellness Foundation; Friends of the Rappahannock; George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association; Got 2 MOVE "The MOVE Church"; King's Light Christian Academy and Mom2Mom.
Small Business of the Year: Armentrout Insurance Agency, LTD; A&B Kearns Landscape Supply; Death Ridge Brewery; Grill 309; JDW Construction LLC Home Builder; Lights by Knight Electric; Mane Street Hair Salon; Thompson Auto Repair, LLC and Wortman Mechanical.
The L.B. Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen Award and Agribusiness of the Year Award will also be presented at next week’s ceremony. Like the others, winners are chosen by a chamber committee.
Face masks will be required at the 3.5-hour program next week, per Germanna Community College protocol. The chamber is at least trying to have fun with it this year by awarding the centerpiece to the person at the table sporting the most glamourous or otherwise unusual mask.
A virtual silent auction opens 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 and will run through 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Tickets $75 at culpeperchamber.com/annual-awards-banquet/
(540) 825-4315