Charlottesville J.C. Penney property sold

The J.C. Penney site at Charlottesville Fashion Square mall has been sold to a local real estate property company.

Fashion Square Assets, which is under Seminole Trail Management, a local property management company, purchased the approximately 10.17-acre parcel in Albemarle County in September for $4.5 million.

In August, J.C. Penney announced plans to close the store as part of a bankruptcy reorganization. J.C. Penney owned the local store property and a portion of the mall’s parking lot.

Tim Slagle, with Seminole Trail Management, said the company has no specific plans for the property.

“We just saw it as a possible opportunity,” he said. “I’m not sure what we’re going to backfill it with at this point, especially with COVID and the economy, but we just made the investment.”

J.C. Penney is joining multiple other stores in Fashion Square that have shut their doors in recent years, including the most recent closure of Victoria’s Secret. L Brands announced earlier this year that it planned to close about 250 Victoria’s Secret stores.

According to a clerk at the local J.C. Penney, the store is closing Nov. 20.