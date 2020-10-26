 Skip to main content
Charlottesville J.C. Penney property sold
top story

Charlottesville J.C. Penney property sold

JC Penney

JC Penney at Fashion Square Mall will close next month.

 CHARLOTTESVILLE DAILY PROGRESS

The J.C. Penney site at Charlottesville Fashion Square mall has been sold to a local real estate property company.

Fashion Square Assets, which is under Seminole Trail Management, a local property management company, purchased the approximately 10.17-acre parcel in Albemarle County in September for $4.5 million.

In August, J.C. Penney announced plans to close the store as part of a bankruptcy reorganization. J.C. Penney owned the local store property and a portion of the mall’s parking lot.

Tim Slagle, with Seminole Trail Management, said the company has no specific plans for the property.

“We just saw it as a possible opportunity,” he said. “I’m not sure what we’re going to backfill it with at this point, especially with COVID and the economy, but we just made the investment.”

J.C. Penney is joining multiple other stores in Fashion Square that have shut their doors in recent years, including the most recent closure of Victoria’s Secret. L Brands announced earlier this year that it planned to close about 250 Victoria’s Secret stores.

According to a clerk at the local J.C. Penney, the store is closing Nov. 20.

Management at Fashion Square changed earlier this year, and the mall appears to be headed to sale, according to reports and court documents.

In a statement from Fashion Square Assets, the principals of the company said they are optimistic about the long-term prospects for the property, and will begin reviewing and planning for future activities once J.C. Penney’s store operations and lease end.

“Ownership is encouraged about its ability to create new business, additional tax revenue and good-paying employment opportunities for local residents in the future,” the statement said. “However, COVID-19 and the general economic climate will dictate, to a certain extent, the timeframe for finding a tenant(s) for the property.”

When asked if the company was currently considering any long-term redevelopment plans on the site, Slagle said, “I don’t think we’re going to tear it down, if that’s what you’re asking.”

