Chatham Bridge work impacting Fredericksburg area traffic

The traffic snarls on U.S. 1 since the Chatham Bridge closed in June for major renovation should surprise no one.
The impact initially seemed marginal. COVID is likely to thank for that. But it’s been a while since people re-emerged from wherever they were hiding, and the ensuing hordes seem to have flocked to the roads.
Many of those driving hordes, from hereabouts and yonder, have spent time crawling along U.S. 1, wondering if the jam would ever end.
Others stop wondering and look for ways out of the mess.
It rarely turns out well for those poor souls. Only expert local drivers know the few shortcuts Waze hasn’t ruined, and even those golden oldies hardly do the trick anymore.
Settle in, folks. The Chatham Bridge won’t reopen until sometime around next Halloween.
In the meantime, try not to get mixed up in what a local driver describes below.
Dear Scott: VDOT has created another dangerous zone when they changed the traffic flow at Hanson Avenue and U.S. 1.
I don’t disagree with the change, however, instead of drivers going under the bridge and up to Princess Anne Street to go north on U.S. 1 they are using Charles Street and Welford Street to turn left onto U.S. 1, crossing through the southbound traffic.
In heavy traffic, it never fails, southbound drivers wave them out, with them making blind entries to the northbound lanes and often causing accidents and long delays, backing up traffic worse than it is.
It would be great to see Jersey barriers go up on that stretch of U.S. 1. Any chance that will happen?
—Terrie Toepfer, Fredericksburg
The Virginia Department of Transportation made changes at that intersection to help contend with traffic spikes at the intersection, where “thousands of additional cars” cross the Falmouth Bridge every day because the Chatham span is closed, according to local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon.
She added that there are no plans to erect barriers, while also discouraging drivers to use side streets to make turns described above.
Hannon also said VDOT’s suggested detour should work for drivers: take Riverside Drive underneath the Falmouth Bridge, keep straight on Caroline Street, turn right onto Germania Avenue, then turn right at the traffic signal onto Princess Anne Street.
That detour eliminates risky left turns.
As for the traffic congestion, Hannon also noted that I-95 jams feed traffic to U.S. 1.
Expansive work on the interstate also has contributed to some of the traffic woes.
Hannon said that the work should eventually bring some relief to U.S. 1 traffic.
The Rappahannock River crossing projects, which will add three lanes each way on I-95 between State Route 3 in Fredericksburg and U.S. 17 in Stafford, are the biggest of those projects.
Work on the southbound side has been under way since 2018, and the northbound project has just kicked off.
The southbound work is set to be finished in 2022 and the northbound side in 2024.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
