Chatham Bridge work impacting Fredericksburg area traffic

The traffic snarls on U.S. 1 since the Chatham Bridge closed in June for major renovation should surprise no one.

The impact initially seemed marginal. COVID is likely to thank for that. But it’s been a while since people re-emerged from wherever they were hiding, and the ensuing hordes seem to have flocked to the roads.

Many of those driving hordes, from hereabouts and yonder, have spent time crawling along U.S. 1, wondering if the jam would ever end.

Others stop wondering and look for ways out of the mess.

It rarely turns out well for those poor souls. Only expert local drivers know the few shortcuts Waze hasn’t ruined, and even those golden oldies hardly do the trick anymore.

Settle in, folks. The Chatham Bridge won’t reopen until sometime around next Halloween.

In the meantime, try not to get mixed up in what a local driver describes below.

Dear Scott: VDOT has created another dangerous zone when they changed the traffic flow at Hanson Avenue and U.S. 1.