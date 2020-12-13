Children's therapy business win's 2020 chamber honor

Ruckersville resident Dominick White met Dr. Kim Lephart when he was 8 years old. The first thing he noticed was a silhouette of a child in a wheelchair on the wall of her therapy room.
The nonverbal child with cerebral palsy pointed at the silhouette, his face lighting up with a huge smile, and then pointed to himself.
“He made a connection—he saw himself!” Lephart recalled in a recent interview. “This is a goal I have: I want kids to feel like they belong.”
Lephart started Community STARs Pediatric Therapy Specialists in 2016 to provide physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to children in the Culpeper area.
The Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce recently honored Community STARs with its Small Business of the Year Award. Chamber officials noted that not only have Lephart and her team survived this year’s public-health challenges, but they’ve expanded, making the clinic a full-service facility serving children in Culpeper children and neighboring counties.
“In March, C-STARs pivoted to provide telehealth services within one week,” Chamber CEO Jeff Say said. “They produced and piloted a virtual social camp for the children in our community. The children had a blast!”
Though Lephart reduced her staff’s hours in March and April, she managed to keep everyone employed and productive, creating programs that added value to their clients, their families and the community.
“C-STARs is growing, thriving and having a positive impact on our community, despite the 2020 worldwide pandemic,” Say said.
Lephart said she was “still floored” to have her business win the award.
“My staff and I have worked so hard to meet the needs of the children in this community,” she said. “I’m so delighted that these great people I work with could have their efforts rewarded in such a way.”
Dominick, now 11, travels from Ruckersville to Lephart’s facility on Lovers Lane in Culpeper every week.
“Kim is so deserving of this honor!” Dominick’s mother, Cyndi White, said of the Chamber award. “I’m so thankful for Kim and her amazing vision.”
Several years ago, Lephart spent extra time researching a particular nontraditional surgery that White and her husband were considering for their son.
“We followed her recommendation and did the surgery, which has paved the way for him to walk independently,” White recalled. “Having her advise us and then work with him after the surgery has been so valuable to us—it’s made an enormous difference.”
White said Dominick established an instant rapport with Lephart, viewing their therapy sessions as play rather than work.
“We’re going to do this and it’s going to be fun,” White said of Lephart’s approach. “Getting an 8-year-old boy to go, that way of looking at it made it so much more possible.”
C-STARs Lead Therapist Kristin Sanders said this is exactly what drew her to working for Lephart.
“The culture of STARs, in my opinion, is heads and tails above other business ventures,” Sanders said. “For employees to want to come to work, for clients to want to come to see us—that’s evidence that this is a good, dedicated team making a difference for children every day.”
Every child has their own way of learning and growing and improving, Sanders said, which is very challenging.
“But that’s what makes the rewards, the triumphs, that much greater,” she said. “When they take those first steps on their own; play wheelchair basketball for the first time; when they achieve something they’ve always wanted to do—it’s just enormously satisfying to be a part of that.”
Lephart was a military brat growing up. As a young adult, she earned degrees in physical therapy and speech communication from California State University at Long Beach. She holds a doctorate in physical therapy.
She and her husband, Russ, have been married 29 years; they have four children. About 15 years ago, the family moved to Culpeper County from Northern Virginia. While Russ commuted and continued working in law enforcement in Fairfax County, Kim traveled to communities across Virginia, employed by different agencies that provide therapy services.
As time went by, more special-education directors and others wanted to hire just her. And in order to provide her young clientele with the kind of help they needed, Lephart decided starting her own business was the way to go. Seven years ago, she hired her first employee.
Now, Lephart employs 10 people, including an occupational therapist she hired this fall.
C-STARS recently moved into a roomy, 3,400-square-foot space at 14115 Lovers Lane with multiple therapy rooms and play areas, its own entrance and a pavilion, lawn and patio for outdoor activities.
Lephart said she already has her eye on vacant space next to her offices in the multi-tenant office building beside the new Hampton Inn, with hopes to expand there in the future.
“I love seeing what kids can do—recognizing their strengths, their sassiness—to help them see what they can build on,” Lephart said. “I’m so glad I can be part of their journey, and feeling their success!”
