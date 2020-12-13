Children's therapy business win's 2020 chamber honor

“We’re going to do this and it’s going to be fun,” White said of Lephart’s approach. “Getting an 8-year-old boy to go, that way of looking at it made it so much more possible.”

C-STARs Lead Therapist Kristin Sanders said this is exactly what drew her to working for Lephart.

“The culture of STARs, in my opinion, is heads and tails above other business ventures,” Sanders said. “For employees to want to come to work, for clients to want to come to see us—that’s evidence that this is a good, dedicated team making a difference for children every day.”

Every child has their own way of learning and growing and improving, Sanders said, which is very challenging.

“But that’s what makes the rewards, the triumphs, that much greater,” she said. “When they take those first steps on their own; play wheelchair basketball for the first time; when they achieve something they’ve always wanted to do—it’s just enormously satisfying to be a part of that.”

Lephart was a military brat growing up. As a young adult, she earned degrees in physical therapy and speech communication from California State University at Long Beach. She holds a doctorate in physical therapy.