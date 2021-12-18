Co-working at Elevate: Entrepreneurs of the Year focused on community

Innovative, adaptable and community-focused, the 2021 Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurs of the Year arrived at just the right time—though it was a challenging time.
Elevate Co-Work & Community LLC opened upstairs at 107 E. Davis St. six months before the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down society in March 2020.
Business founders Kristy Romeo and Aaron Wood, a wife-and-husband team from Warrenton, felt uncertain, as most people did.
“Our event calendar was packed, but then, you know how this story goes. It was very quiet for a bit,” the couple stated in a post in October for the two-year anniversary of Elevate.
“We went forward with extreme caution, asking ourselves not how can we make money, but how can we be a resource? With so many people sent home to work, but not necessarily able to work at home, we invited our members to work at Elevate, in very small numbers.”
At first, no more than three people could co-work in the long, large, second floor space redesigned to allow for more separation and privacy, enhanced with air purification.
“Fortunately, in time, we were able to invite more members in, but we continue to be fastidious and cautious,” they stated.
Teachers and students, given discounted memberships, were invited up, and office space partnerships made with other downtown buildings. Elevate expanded its affordable web design services and connected with local nonprofits like SAFE, Culpeper Crime Solvers and Theatrical Arts to use the space, pro bono.
“We found new opportunities with entrepreneurs in need of space to meet clients during weekend and evening hours, including local photographers, bakers and wellness professionals,” the couple said.
Elevate participated in E Squared, mentoring high school entrepreneurs and continued hosting monthly art exhibits throughout the pandemic virtually and in-person.
“We are believers in art and its ability to connect and uplift,” Romeo and Wood stated.
Slowly but surely, private events have started returning to the space on weekends in small groups. The Entrepreneurs of the Year remain determined to keep moving forward and innovating.
Romeo called it a great honor, unexpected, upon receiving the award at the chamber banquet in November. She and Wood came up with the idea to create a co-work space after they experienced co-working in metro areas while traveling.
“We started thinking what do the small towns do? What if you want to work from home, but you have crappy internet? Raise your hand if you can relate to crappy internet—right,” she said, as many in the room of hundreds agreed.
What about the entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits who can’t afford to open a brick and mortar site?
“We thought let’s open a cool space, let’s meet a lot of cool people that are doing interesting things, who have ideas, who can get ideas from each other, inspire each other, motivate each other. Let’s work with artists to show their work, let’s have events, let’s have parties,” Romeo said at the chamber banquet.
“We started doing all these things, but we couldn’t have done it without the super, super warm welcome we received in Culpeper.”
Elevate is eclectic, inviting and personal, she said in correspondence last week with the Star-Exponent.
Indeed it is, featuring colorful decor carefully picked, cozy couches and chairs, a coffee & tea bar, interesting art on the walls, original wood floors, three large windows with work stations overlooking the heart of Davis Street and even a station for wrapping holiday gifts.
“The affordability, 24/7 access, the degree to which we customize our plans, the coziness of the space, the variety of groups and events we host, our support of entrepreneurs, non-profits, and local artists... all of these things make Elevate one of a kind in the co-working industry!” Romeo said.
Day passes are $15 on up to $149 for a monthly membership with mid-range options for 32 or 64 hours of co-work time per month.
“We also create lots of custom, in-between memberships to suit any schedule,” Romeo said. Elevate exists to be a community resource, she added.
“We want people to come in and feel free to do whatever makes them feel happy, connected and productive. As a co-working space, we support entrepreneurs, remote workers, artists, and anyone else seeking a space where they can focus their professional and creative pursuits, and achieve balance in their lives. As a greater community resource, we’re here for small businesses, community groups, non-profits, artists, educators, podcasters, and others, for gatherings, workshops, training sessions, pop-up shops, photo shoots, recording sessions and more, day or night!”
