Co-working at Elevate: Entrepreneurs of the Year focused on community

Innovative, adaptable and community-focused, the 2021 Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurs of the Year arrived at just the right time—though it was a challenging time.

Elevate Co-Work & Community LLC opened upstairs at 107 E. Davis St. six months before the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down society in March 2020.

Business founders Kristy Romeo and Aaron Wood, a wife-and-husband team from Warrenton, felt uncertain, as most people did.

“Our event calendar was packed, but then, you know how this story goes. It was very quiet for a bit,” the couple stated in a post in October for the two-year anniversary of Elevate.

“We went forward with extreme caution, asking ourselves not how can we make money, but how can we be a resource? With so many people sent home to work, but not necessarily able to work at home, we invited our members to work at Elevate, in very small numbers.”

At first, no more than three people could co-work in the long, large, second floor space redesigned to allow for more separation and privacy, enhanced with air purification.