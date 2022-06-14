Community spirit: Culpeper Renaissance recognizes volunteers

Local people who give of their valuable time to host fun community-building events were recently celebrated at Old House Vineyards.

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. hosted the volunteer appreciation event June 1 at the scenic site in Stevensburg, offering appetizers, spirits and good company in celebration of their hard work and dedication, according to a recent release from the nonprofit Virginia Main Street Community organization.

Since 2008, CRI volunteers have given 56,387 hours at special events, programs and for downtown improvement, worth $1.25 million.

“As we see the promotion of downtown Culpeper grow through CRI, we know that we can only be successful through our wonderful volunteers! Thank you to each and every one that has given time, talent and monetarily,” said outgoing CRI Board President Tish Smyth.

Announced at the event were the Annual Champion, Partner and Volunteer of the Year.

Downtown businessman Brian Lam, owner of Collage Spa on East Davis Street, was named Champion of the Year, recognizing efforts of one individual who has supported CRI and worked in making downtown a destination for locals and visitors alike.

Lam became property owner and opened a sister business on the second floor in June 2020, expanding later that year to include the ground floor of the historic building. He was a major supporter of the recently dedicated, “Trailblazers,” mural project on the side of his business and continuously supports the Main Street program, CRI stated.

Main Street businessman Skip Price, longtime owner of Village Frameworks & Gallery, with wife, Lou, was named Volunteer of the Year. This honor recognizes one individual selected from among all CRI volunteers for selfless commitment to outstanding volunteerism.

Price is a longtime CRI board member, committee member and active volunteer on the ground in addition to donating his talent of frame working.

“He is quick to help when needed and shares all the good work CRI does for our community,” CRI stated.

Culpeper County Economic Development and Be A Culpeper Local received the Partner of the Year award for commitment to community and partnership with CRI.

Economic Development Business Development Coordinator Winona Pritts, Be A Culpeper Local administrator, accepted the award. Culpeper County Economic Development has sponsored many CRI events and has gone above and beyond in making the community aware of the importance of Being a Culpeper Local in all aspects of daily life, CRI stated.

Also recognized at the appreciation event was former CRI special events coordinator for more than 15 years, Melissa Vesuna. During her tenure, she made old events fresh and created new events and activities.

Among CRI events Vesuna had a hand in were Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market, 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series, Gnarly Culpeper Block Party, and Hop N Hog Block Party. While the last couple of years of pandemic were particularly challenging, she still applied for and received grants to assist in the continued success of the Farmers Market.

“It is her tenacity, quick wit and clear communication that gets things done,” CRI stated. “She is the gold standard for Special Events Coordinating and CRI will miss her tremendously but wish her the best as she shifts her focus to new and exciting ventures.”

Vesuna said Culpeper is a special place and is that way through the hard work and dedication of those that care so much about the community, CRI’s volunteers.

“Thank you all so much. I have enjoyed working alongside all of you,” she said.

Smyth, ever present at special downtown events, also received kudos.

“She has shown up in nearly every possible capacity for not only this organization, but for her community. She does not sit on the sidelines, rather she is the head coach and the star player,” CRI stated of the board president since 2018. “As president, Tish has successfully navigated CRI through a global pandemic, all while remaining full of her feisty energy.”

The Town of Culpeper, a major financial supporter of CRI since its inception in 1987, was also recognized. CRI thanked the many town departments for all their hard work in supporting special events downtown.

Old House Vineyards got a shout-out, too for hosting the event in its beautiful location.

“CRI is proud to acknowledge and show our appreciation for our amazing volunteers and partners whose selfless commitment and dedication is a testament to our community’s spirit,” said Executive Director, Jessica Jenkins. “The most vibrant and resilient organizations are made up of individuals, coming together and sharing their unique strengths.”

Culpeper Renaissance, in addition, hosts First Fridays–Merchants Open Late, Culpeper Downtown Restaurant Weeks, Merchants Halloween Trick-or-Treating, Holiday Open House and Community Tree Lighting, Small Business Saturday and Walls Murals Program.

The downtown revitalization group, further, prints a shopping & dining guide and parking map, displays banners on downtown light poles, also seasonally decorated with flower baskets and cornstalks, put up twinkly string lights, funds signs, awnings, and façade improvements and free training for business owners, does year-round ribbon cuttings, collects visitor survey information and beautifies the E.B. Wood Community Park.

Want to volunteer with CRI? Contact 540/825-4416 or cridirector@culpeperdowntown.comculpeperdowntown.com