Connecting with community: CulpeperFest is Friday

The area’s largest annual business and community extravaganza is this Friday.

That’s right, CulpeperFest is back, 4 to 8 p.m. in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School, sponsored by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

“We are so excited about this year, we have sold out with more than 120 vendors,” said Chamber President and CEO Jeff Say.

“We want to thank our signature sponsor UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and our Grand Champion sponsor ‘Be a Culpeper Local.’”

In addition to lots of freebies and giveaways from participating vendors, there will be live music by Waking Napster, food trucks, youth activities, raffles and more.

Earth Quest will once again be doing a wild bird display and Career Partners will have a mini maker’s faire.

There will be a touch-an-instrument area, Kid IDs by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, slime making, a sensory tent, vehicle display by Chrysler of Culpeper, and a large display of fire and rescue vehicles by the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Sandy’s Face Painting and caricatures will also be on site.

“CulpeperFest is our annual opportunity to connect our community with our businesses and nonprofits and highlight what makes Culpeper so special,” Say said.

“Every year our residents come together to meet new neighbors, rekindle old relationships and to find out more about the organizations in our community. This is my favorite day of the year—where we bring everyone together to celebrate our community.”

He gave kudos to Amy Frazier, chamber director of programming and operations, and the CulpeperFest committee for planning the event. There are many partnerships that go into making the festival happen, Say added, with the school system, the town, county, Culpeper County Parks and Rec, and others.

Tickets in advance are free at at culpeperfest.com and $5 at the door. Also, sign up to volunteer at the event as they are always needed.

