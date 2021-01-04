CONSUMER ALERT: They're at it again - scammers trying to steal stimulus checks

Attorney General Mark R. Herring has issued a consumer alert urging Virginians to beware of scammers trying to steal their $600 federal relief payment as well as get their personal or bank information.
Scammers often seek to take advantage of Virginians when the government issues checks by using deceitful, high-pressure calls, emails, or texts that trick people into compromising personal information or losing money.
“This is a moment when we should all be coming together to support one another, but unfortunately we know that scammers and criminals often view payments like the $600 economic assistance as an opportunity to line their own pockets,” said Herring in a news release on Monday. “Just remember that no action should be required on your part in order to receive the assistance. It should either be directly deposited into your bank account, or mailed directly to your house. If you get a call, email, text, or other communication asking for personal or bank account information, hang up, delete the message, and don’t provide any information because it’s probably a scam.”
Herring advised citizens if they are contacted about these stimulus checks from someone purporting to be with the government to not give out personal information. The government will not ask for payment up front for a taxpayer to receive their stimulus check, so if a caller asks for money, it’s a scam, Herring said.
Also, never wire money or send cash or a pre-paid card, the attorney general warned. These transactions are just like sending cash. Once the money is gone, it’s gone.
Been victim to a scam? Contact the Consumer Protection Section at 1 (800) 552-9963 or consumer@oag.state.va.us
Additionally, economic assistance payments should be exempt from garnishment and seizure by debt collectors and creditors under a new law from Herring and Delegate Hala Ayala, according to the release.
Ayala proposed the new law after the initial round of $1,200 assistance payments from the CARES Act were left vulnerable to seizure.
If anyone believes their payment has been illegally garnished or seized, they should assert their rights and demand their money back, or call Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for assistance, the AG office said.