County does not object to Town of Culpeper taking 136.6 acres

Culpeper County will not dispute the town of Culpeper taking 136.6 acres and some four dozen county businesses into its borders, effective June 30, 2022.

This “land grab” or incorporation into the town will be the first successful implementation of the long-negotiated terms of a 2012 water and sewer agreement and initial annexation between the two local governments.

The town recently gave notice to the county that it intended to incorporate two mostly commercial and industrial areas—on Lovers Lane and the other along Brandy Road. The town can absorb these new areas per a growth clause in the contract a decade ago.

County Administrator John Egertson told the board of Supervisors Tuesday the town is allowed to boundary adjust by ordinance the areas, both of which meet criteria for density to become part of the town.

To the north, Culpeper Wood Preservers is the largest business that will come into town and in the south, Hampton Inn. The adjustment will also take in eight homes in the Brandy Road area and some 40 other businesses overall.

The Board of Supervisors, in considering the boundary line adjustment, is only charged with stating any grounds for objection to the town growth action, based on eligibility requirements in the 2012 agreement.

Egertson said, “We didn’t find any issues.”

The town will hold a public hearing before adopting the boundary expansion.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood asked why the town looked solely at commercial and industrial for its land grab. From a tax perspective that was the most lucrative, Egertson said: “They looked at the most revenue-positive areas.”

Underwood recalled intense negotiations leading up to the 2012 agreement that included provisions—once every 10 years—for the town to expand its borders, based on density, into growth areas it serves with water and sewer. The town will have its final two boundary adjustment opportunities in 2032 and 2042.

“We don’t have grounds for objections. We have nothing to do, but say go forward,” Underwood said of the 2022 expansion.

The county will continue to collect the same county taxes from businesses in the boundary-adjusted areas as the newly taken town businesses will have to pay both town and county taxes. It’s not a revenue drain for the county, Egertson said,but it could be for the businesses, Underwood said.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates noted the town expansion would affect the businesses currently located in the county.

Bates abstained from voting on the issue at Tuesday’s meeting since he is a local landlord of six parcels and five business properties in the northern Brandy Road section coming into the town. These include Ron’s Used Tires, Caliber Collision, Outlaw Motor Sorts, J&N Auto and Rusty’s Towing.

Bates used to run his auto shop at the J&N property and is semi-retired living off the income from his rental properties.

Those business owners will now be forced to pay Business, Professional, Occupational License fees on gross receipts to the town, the supervisor said. It could put some businesses over the edge that are struggling to stay open while unable to find employees.

“If I start losing tenants, that affects my bottom line,” Bates said in a phone call Wednesday.

Before he was elected onto the board in 2019, Bates said he worked with longtime former Supervisor Bill Chase to keep his properties out of the first town annexation 10 years ago.

In 2008, one of Bates’ properties got town water and sewer extended as among the initial framework of a three-party agreement for providing the town utility outside of town.

“I had to pay one-and-a-half times rate for the sewer tap now I will be in town,” Bates said in the phone call. “I feel like calling Mayor Reaves to get a refund check.”

The supervisor said he really couldn’t protest the upcoming boundary line adjustment, but worried about the impact of new town taxes on the businesses operating in his properties.

Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively, in a lengthy email Wednesday explaining benefits of the 2012 settlement agreement, noted the town reduced its BPOL taxes 20 percent 10 years ago when it took in numerous businesses around Target. The reduced tax has remained at that level since, he said.

In addition, businesses in the designated growth areas around the town could opt to connect to town water and sewer at the in-town rate versus the significantly higher out-of-town rate. These utility extensions were typically paid for by the customer, Hively said.

Prior to the 2012 Settlement Agreement, the Town was concerned with allowing property owners outside of Town to benefit from Town utilities paid for by Town citizens and then compete with Town businesses while not paying Town taxes, the town manager said.

“Allowing this to occur creates an unfair playing field between Town and County businesses and the BLA process is intended to correct this disparity,” he said.

“For example, Hampton Inn has been getting the benefits of town utilities at in-town rates while competing with hotels in town that pay lodging tax while they do not. The boundary line adjustment corrects that uneven playing field after giving the business the benefit of this uneven playing field for up to 10 years before the BLA occurred.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.