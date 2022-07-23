County passes on business-pitch contest, at first glance

In a quick discussion, Culpeper supervisors recently shot down an idea for a Shark Tank-like business pitch competition here.

This was after one member of the county Board of Supervisors voiced distrust about the government picking winners and losers in the business world. The rest of the board members agreed to take time to think it over.

Meanwhile, neighboring Orange County is preparing for its 7th annual Quad County Business Summit and Tank Pitch in October.

The town of Culpeper, in addition, holds Culpeper Competes, which awards cash prizes to businesses that have since expanded and been successful.

At a July 5 meeting, Culpeper County Economic Development Director Bryan Rothamel gave his “good news” pitch for a county business-pitch program for small businesses.

Culpeper Competes 2.0 would collaborate with the town Tourism & Economic Development Department in seeking pitches from aspiring business owners looking to open brick and mortar downtown, Rothamel said.

The Graze to Griddle gourmet hamburger food truck won the top cash prize last year in the town program. It recently opened a restaurant in the culinary-renowned 100 block of East Davis Street, next to It’s About Thyme, in the former Thyme Market, which closed after the pandemic.

The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, with an office in Culpeper, would meet with all applicants to understand needs, help define a pitch or redirect to other programs they might need first. Businesses ready to pitch would complete the pitch deck, according to Rothamel’s presentation.

Pitch Night would select one winner each from the town of Culpeper and the county of Culpeper. Central VA SBDC would be tasked with pitch assistance, education and judges.

Rothamel proposed $18,000 in prizes through surplus funds from a job-training program.

Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood, a former financial analyst who worked as a hotel executive for Orbitz Worldwide, did not like the sound of it during the recent presentation.

“To have a branch of government determining successful pitches” is something he said he did not support. The Reva farmer said he would prefer if banks and the business community would host such a contest.

“I am uncomfortable with awarding government funding for what the government deems to be a successful pitch—rubs me the wrong way,” Underwood said.

Board Chairman Gary Deal, a retired county executive, said he would have think about Culpeper Competes 2.0.

“Talk it over, know a little more about it before we make a decision,” he said.

The Orange County Economic Development Office recently announced its 2022 Quad County Business Summit & QuadTank Pitch Competition in partnership with economic development offices in Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. The Quad County event does not include Culpeper.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Bluegreen Shenandoah Crossing Resort, 174 Horseshoe Circle in Gordonsville. The summit will include a keynote speaker, business-owner panel discussion, Q&A session, networking, luncheon and the QuadTank—a winner-take-all pitch competition.

The event is free for businesses from host counties. qcbsummit.com and Rose Deal at 540-672-1238.