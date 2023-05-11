The Culpeper County Planning Commission on Wednesday night approved a rezoning for a proposed campus with nine data center structures in the tax-incentivized technology zone, at the corner of McDevitt Drive and East Chandler Street at the Culpeper town–county line.

If built, it would be the second data center project in the county since Terremark — now Equinix — opened in 2008.

By a vote of 7–1 with Katie Reames dissenting, the commission recommended approval of the request to rezone 34.4 acres from Rural Area to Light Industrial for the data center project.

Marian Harders spoke on behalf of the applicant’s law firm before the county Planning Commission along with Adam Cook, a director of development with the land owner, Peterson Companies.

Cook told the commission they were in conversation with three potential tenants for the campus . He said they were also in conversation with the county about local tech zone tax incentives.

Cook said the project would generate $100 million in annual local taxes by year four of operation. Tax incentives will be in place for the first few years.

The campus could create 450 full-time jobs — 50 positions per data center — making $100,000 per year, according to the developer.

He noted the brakes manufacturer at Continental Teves in Culpeper is closing next year, eliminating more than 200 jobs. Cook said the company hopes to work with Germanna Community College to recertify Teves employees to work in the “better-paying” data center jobs.

Of note, the data center buildings, proposed to be 70 feet tall, plus 15 feet for roof attachments, would be located entirely on land within the limits of the Town of Culpeper. The extensive electrical apparatus required to power the center would be built on portions of the parcel over the county line.

An initial proposal shows a substation being built at the corner. Several members of the Planning Commission said that was a bad idea and the developer said they are exploring other options.

Officials in March voluntarily rezoned the portion of the site located in town from Residential-2 to M-2 Heavy Industrial, to promote the area for data centers. That happened after the Peterson Companies bought up parcels in the McDevitt Drive tech zone corridor this year and last.

Cook said data centers get a bad rap in the press and in communities for a perception of noise pollution from the massive facilities. The developer said it’s not about decibels, but the frequency of sound from spinning turbines. He said the Culpeper project would not have those.

The cooling system would require a one-time use of 30,000 gallons of water, about what it takes to fill up a backyard pool, Cook said. He said the project would use 99% less water than typical data center projects and use 100% renewable energy sources.

Cook said they didn’t want to build data centers on farmland, like others have proposed. He said there are, “smart places in the community to serve the greater good. It sets up this site to serve that purpose.”

Additional extensive buffers would be part of the campus envisioned at “a prominent corner,” said county zoning administrator Neil Drumheller in his introduction of the rezoning request.

Adjacent land is largely light industrial, he said. VDOT has recommended the developer donate a small parcel at the intersection to VDOT for future improvements at the high-visibility site while Culpeper Soil & Water and the state Department of Environmental Quality will regulate stormwater management at site plan review, Drumheller said.

The 2023 Comprehensive Plan calls for a balanced approach to growth in Culpeper, shifting development away from rural areas and farms to the urban services boundary, where this project would be located, Drumheller said.

“The town has played its card here,” he said.

Data centers are seen as an economic benefit to the county, he said, and the proposed project is generally in compliance with the Comprehensive Plan.

Planning Commission member Walter Burton asked about power infrastructure to serve the campus, and whether Dominion would be “beefing up” transmission lines in the area. Cook replied Dominion had a plan approved by the State Corporation Commission to enhance services in the area prior to their company purchasing the land for the data centers.

Various members of the Planning Commission urged the developer to take into account the county’s all-volunteer fire and rescue system and their needs in being able to fight more intensive data center fires. An early offer to the county pledges the project would pay $0.23 per gross square foot of structure for fire and rescue services in Culpeper.

The implication from project developers was that the request might not apply since the data center buildings would be located entirely within town limits. Planning Commission member Cindy Thornhill said that shouldn’t matter, that the Culpeper volunteer fire and rescue system works with town and county stations alike.

Cook said they planned to provide training to local fire and rescue and would consult with fire protection agencies. Thornhill said solely offering training would not be sufficient, suggesting the company give money to help boost fire and rescue apparatus. The developer replied such apparatus could be purchased with the extra tax revenue the project would generate.

Cook said the plan is to submit the site plan in August and get approval by the end of the year.

“We are prepared to move as quickly as the process will allow us to,” he said.

Commissioner Reames said she was absolutely not in favor of a proffer allowing the buildings to be 70 feet tall, above the current restriction of 45 feet in industrial zones.

“Put it all in the town — keep it out of the county,” she said.

Reames said the data centers would generate more large-scale solar projects to power them, saying the industrial endeavors “rape our agricultural land.”

“We are a very rural county,” she said.

The county Board of Supervisors opted not to increase the building height limit in industrial areas, as requested, during a recent meeting. Cook said they didn’t expect that, but would push for the 70 foot figure for their project and were confident the board could accommodate the deviation.

The project received less opposition during the public comment session than past projects, such as the approved Amazon data center campus in Stevensburg.

Sarah Parmelee, Culpeper land use representative with Piedmont Environmental Council, expressed concern about power consumption at the campus, estimating it at 256 megawatts at full build-out, and the need for a second substation at the highly-visible corner location.

“What is the total power demand of the Culpeper Technology Campus at full build-out and will it trigger the further expansion of the transmission lines?” Parmelee asked.

Additionally, she said, the project will remove a significant amount of forested acreage and install a significant amount of impervious surface in the impaired Mountain Run Watershed.

“Even with stormwater management facilities, this project is likely to have a negative impact on Mountain Run,” she said, calling for additional mitigation efforts. Stevensburg resident Desy Campbell also questioned impacts to Mountain Run water quality.

Reames made a motion to deny the rezoning application and received no second. Thornhill’s motion to approve the rezoning, which now heads to the Board of Supervisors, passed.

In a related project, the Copper Ridge Data Center Campus, consisting of eight buildings on East Chandler Street in town, came before the town Planning Commission last month for initial review.

The application seeks to rezone 116 acres next to the new section of Culpeper National Cemetery from R-2 to Heavy Industrial for the data center project.

The request proffered the concept plan along with a $50,000 cash contribution to the town for trail land acquisition and improvements, $100,000 to Germanna Community College for scholarships to Culpeper residents to receive training in IT Engineering Program, Cloud Computing Information Systems Tech, and Data Center Technician, $50,000 to the town for the protection of trees and pervious spaces and $50,000 to Culpeper County Volunteer Fire.