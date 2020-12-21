COVID-19 pandemic forces VRE to downsize budgets

The Virginia Railway Express, like other mass transit businesses, continues to weather the COVID-19 storm.
The pandemic impacts were clear last week as the VRE Operations Board approved an amended fiscal 2021 budget or $90.4 million and approved the recommended fiscal 2022 budget of $89.7 million. The budgets will go to the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission and Northern Virginia Transportation Committee for final approval.
Mark Schofield, VRE’s chief financial officer, told the board it has “been a challenging year” but also noted that the FY 2022 proposal, which would take effect July 1 of next year, is a balanced budget.
Revenue this year has dropped precipitously, though.
The revised projected fare revenue for FY 2021 is $9.7 million, which is 80 percent below what was initially projected.
In February, the last full month before the pandemic hit, average daily rider trips totaled more than 18,700. That figure is down to about 1,200 now.
The loss in revenues has been covered by federal pandemic funds, totaling $32 million for FY 2021. In total, VRE will use $86.1 million in federal funds to cover losses related to the pandemic.
The FY 2022 budget basically mirrors the current fiscal budget, in part because it’s unclear how many riders will return if the pandemic is brought under control. Schofield said VRE expects low ridership to continue before perhaps rebounding in the summer, depending on the success and availability of vaccines.
The FY 2022 budget projects fare revenue to reach $18 million, about half what VRE usually takes in. VRE will infuse the FY 2022 budget with $24.9 million of the federal COVID funds.
The FY 2022 budget also has VRE preparing to return to its 32-train schedule, which was scaled back during the pandemic because of the sharp drop in riders.
Long-term planning, however, is not yet in the picture, as VRE did not include a six-year forecast in the budget because of the uncertain future.
Before approving the budgets, board members said they were pleased that VRE seems to be in relatively good shape despite the pandemic impacts.
Schofield believes the proposed budget will keep VRE on track.
“I think we feel pretty confident with the budget that we have now that we can get through 2022,” Schofield said.
