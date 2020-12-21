COVID-19 pandemic forces VRE to downsize budgets

The Virginia Railway Express, like other mass transit businesses, continues to weather the COVID-19 storm.

The pandemic impacts were clear last week as the VRE Operations Board approved an amended fiscal 2021 budget or $90.4 million and approved the recommended fiscal 2022 budget of $89.7 million. The budgets will go to the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission and Northern Virginia Transportation Committee for final approval.

Mark Schofield, VRE’s chief financial officer, told the board it has “been a challenging year” but also noted that the FY 2022 proposal, which would take effect July 1 of next year, is a balanced budget.

Revenue this year has dropped precipitously, though.

The revised projected fare revenue for FY 2021 is $9.7 million, which is 80 percent below what was initially projected.

In February, the last full month before the pandemic hit, average daily rider trips totaled more than 18,700. That figure is down to about 1,200 now.

The loss in revenues has been covered by federal pandemic funds, totaling $32 million for FY 2021. In total, VRE will use $86.1 million in federal funds to cover losses related to the pandemic.