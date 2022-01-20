Create your own style at Cleopatra Vaughn, new fashion boutique in Culpeper

When Culpeper resident Elith Williams was growing up, her mother sewed her clothes.

“I was very skinny and tall, and ready-made clothes just didn’t exist for me,” Williams said. “When something fits you just right, it truly inspires confidence. There’s nothing like the feeling of having that perfect fit.”

Now, to provide custom-fit clothing to local people, Williams has started a business in the town of Culpeper.

Called Cleopatra Vaughn, her studio and boutique opened Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

Williams described her business as a design studio and boutique specializing in custom women’s fashions, alterations and home décor. She also offers sewing classes.

“I’m excited to encourage other women to enjoy creating their own clothes—helping you create something that will elevate you,” Williams said. “You don’t have to rely on what other people tell you to wear. You can make your own style.”

A list of classes will be posted on her website, cleopatravaughn.com, starting in February.

“I plan to have beginner sewing classes, as well as classes focused on specific skills, like seams and finishes, hems, zippers, buttons and button holes,” Williams said. “Always, with my background, I can provide a little more insight into these applications with different types of fabrics, tips and tricks.”

“It’s a blending of my middle name—Cleopatra—and my husband’s middle name,” she said of the enterprise’s name.

Williams came up with the idea when she and her husband, Andrew Vaughn Williams, were newly engaged. She was taking small-business classes at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Her maiden name is McPherson. Her father was a truck driver. Her mother, who died in 2020, was a teacher.

Originally from Jamaica, Williams and her husband met while they were living in Brooklyn. They moved to the Culpeper area about 10 years ago.

“I’ve been sewing since I was about 3 years old,” Williams said. “I’ve been doing it all my life.”

As a high school student, she attended New York’s High School of Fashion Industries.

Later, at the Fashion Institute, her focus of study was evening wear and lingerie, Williams said.

After working in the fashion industry for a while after graduation, she became a freelancer while raising her three children at home—son Vaughn, now 20, Chloe, 18, and Allyson, 16.

“I was working in Culpeper schools as a para-educator so I would be on the same schedule as my kids,” Williams explained. “Well, slowly it got out that I do sewing. I was altering curtains, doing a lot from home—and started doing so many little projects it became too much, too many strangers visiting.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Williams thought it might be time to make a move.

“When everything shut down, the entire time I was thinking, ‘How can I do this, is this the right time?’ “ Williams said.

“Every time I drove downtown, I would drive past this place, right here on Water Street, driving and saying a prayer,” she said. “I said, ‘God, if this is the place, just make it available to me!’ “

She decided to get a real-estate agent, and discovered there was a space available. “This is it!” she told her agent. “I signed the lease, and they built it out for me. We got the keys in December.”

Located at 201 Waters Place, Suite 107—next to Wine & Design and 18 Grams Coffee Lab—the new boutique’s large front window displays two lovely evening gowns created by Williams.

An enormous sewing table dominates the room inside. A bank of five Singer sewing machines lines the north wall, each its own standalone sewing station, along with two serger stations.

“I have four machines for students; mine is the fifth,” Williams said.

About 40 Culpeper business leaders, friends, family and well-wishers attended the ribbon cutting, which included delicious creations by Sweet Pearlz Cheesecakes in Manassas and beverages by Culpeper’s own Raven’s Nest.

“I’m so very grateful for all the incredible support from the Culpeper business community,” Williams said. “David Reardon with the Small Business Development Center was a huge help.”

The design studio is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed Sunday and Monday.

