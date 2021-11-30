Culpeper agency offers scholarships to grazing conference

Up to four agricultural producers in Culpeper County will be offered scholarships to attend the Winter Forage Conference on January 20, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District announced on Tuesday.

The agency is offering the scholarships on a reimbursement basis, for the conference organized by the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council, which is an annual event. Registration details may be found at vaforages.org.

The conference will be held at the Carver Center (9432 N. James Madison Highway Rapidan, Virginia 22734) off Route 15 near Rapidan, Virginia. Registration is $35 per person, which includes lunch, and is due by January 4, 2022. The Culpeper SWCD asks those who wish to attend this event or would like to apply for a scholarship to contact them at 540/825-8591.

Titled “The Green Side of Beef: Defending Grassland Agriculture,” the conference will explore the challenges faced by the livestock industry as it seeks to be—and understood as—part of the solution to our global environmental problems, a release from CSWCD stated.