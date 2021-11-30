Culpeper agency offers scholarships to grazing conference

Up to four agricultural producers in Culpeper County will be offered scholarships to attend the Winter Forage Conference on January 20, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District announced on Tuesday.
The agency is offering the scholarships on a reimbursement basis, for the conference organized by the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council, which is an annual event. Registration details may be found at vaforages.org.
The conference will be held at the Carver Center (9432 N. James Madison Highway Rapidan, Virginia 22734) off Route 15 near Rapidan, Virginia. Registration is $35 per person, which includes lunch, and is due by January 4, 2022. The Culpeper SWCD asks those who wish to attend this event or would like to apply for a scholarship to contact them at 540/825-8591.
Titled “The Green Side of Beef: Defending Grassland Agriculture,” the conference will explore the challenges faced by the livestock industry as it seeks to be—and understood as—part of the solution to our global environmental problems, a release from CSWCD stated.
According to the local conservation district, Nicolette Hahn Niman, a former vegetarian turned rancher is the keynote speaker. Once an environmental attorney who fought against the livestock industry, Niman now writes and travels widely, making the case that beef can not only be sustainable, but that our grazing lands can play an important role in preserving water quality, enhancing biodiversity, and supporting wildlife.
An updated edition of Niman’s book, “Defending Beef,” was recently released.
Also speaking will be Dr. Alan Franzluebbers, a USDA Professor of Soil Ecology with NC State University, the agency said. Alan will present new research with implications for managing nutrients on pasture, as well as discussing the role of healthy grasslands in sequestering carbon.
Those who attend the conference will have an opportunity to meet other grazers and network, the news release stated, as well as learn about technical services and cost-share programs from various agencies, explore membership with the Grazing Council and interact with farm co-ops, farm credit representatives, seed companies and other vendors.