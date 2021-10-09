Culpeper agent gets lifetime achievement award

The RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award was recently presented to 25-year Culpeper real estate agent Candice Southard of RE/MAX Regency.

This award honors successful agents who have completed numerous years with the franchise and have exceeded the company’s sales average year after year, according to a business release. It has been given to fewer than 6 percent of active RE/MAX agents.

Southard’s “tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor,” said Chuck Cornwell, broker/owner of RE/MAX Regency. “Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Candice Southard is a member of our team.”

Southard has served the Culpeper community for nearly three decades and is experienced in assisting clients with investment, horse properties, short sale/foreclosure, relocation, military, new construction, first-time home buyers and the senior community. Her previous achievements include: Committed to Excellence Endorsement, RE/MAX Hall of Fame, RE/MAX 100% Club, and RE/MAX Platinum Club Award. Reach Southard at 540/718-7328.