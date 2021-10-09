 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper agent gets lifetime achievement award
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper agent gets lifetime achievement award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Southard

Candice Southard

The RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award was recently presented to 25-year Culpeper real estate agent Candice Southard of RE/MAX Regency.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This award honors successful agents who have completed numerous years with the franchise and have exceeded the company’s sales average year after year, according to a business release. It has been given to fewer than 6 percent of active RE/MAX agents.

Southard’s “tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor,” said Chuck Cornwell, broker/owner of RE/MAX Regency. “Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Candice Southard is a member of our team.”

Southard has served the Culpeper community for nearly three decades and is experienced in assisting clients with investment, horse properties, short sale/foreclosure, relocation, military, new construction, first-time home buyers and the senior community. Her previous achievements include: Committed to Excellence Endorsement, RE/MAX Hall of Fame, RE/MAX 100% Club, and RE/MAX Platinum Club Award. Reach Southard at 540/718-7328.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Adds 194,000 Jobs Last Month, Far Below Estimates

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News