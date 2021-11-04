Culpeper AirFest pioneer Mike Dale wins L.B. Henretty Award

The local community dressed up and came together Thursday night to honor neighbors and friends making a positive local difference.

Around 300 masked attendees enjoyed dinner, socializing and speeches at the 107th Annual Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Meeting & Awards Banquet at Daniel Technology Center. The event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

Receiving the night’s biggest honor—the L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen Award—was Mike Dale, a pioneer of the Culpeper AirFest and community volunteer active in enriching local commerce and investing in youth.

Winning Entrepreneur of the Year were Kristy Romeo & Aaron Wood, the husband-wife team who run the co-working, meeting, professional and community event space upstairs at 107 E. Davis St.

Local professional chef Tiras Greene won Young Professional of the Year at Thursday’s banquet. He is founder of Humble Soul, a food truck and catering business serving up soul food.

Large Business of the Year went to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, a member-owned utility providing electricity to nearly 170,000 connections in portions of 22 Virginia counties, including Culpeper.