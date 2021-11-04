 Skip to main content
Culpeper AirFest pioneer Mike Dale wins L.B. Henretty Award
Culpeper AirFest pioneer Mike Dale wins L.B. Henretty Award

Mike Dale

Pioneer of the Culpeper Air Fest and all things airport related, Mike Dale received the L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen Award at Thursday night’s Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. Dale is pictured here at his hangar Culpeper Regional Airport in Sept. 2020.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The local community dressed up and came together Thursday night to honor neighbors and friends making a positive local difference.

Around 300 masked attendees enjoyed dinner, socializing and speeches at the 107th Annual Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Meeting & Awards Banquet at Daniel Technology Center. The event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

Receiving the night’s biggest honor—the L.B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen Award—was Mike Dale, a pioneer of the Culpeper AirFest and community volunteer active in enriching local commerce and investing in youth.

Winning Entrepreneur of the Year were Kristy Romeo & Aaron Wood, the husband-wife team who run the co-working, meeting, professional and community event space upstairs at 107 E. Davis St.

Local professional chef Tiras Greene won Young Professional of the Year at Thursday’s banquet. He is founder of Humble Soul, a food truck and catering business serving up soul food.

Large Business of the Year went to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, a member-owned utility providing electricity to nearly 170,000 connections in portions of 22 Virginia counties, including Culpeper.

Friends of the Rappahannock was named Non-Profit of the Year. The Fredericksburg-based, nonprofit conservation organization is well active in cleaning waterways in Culpeper, where it also has an office.

Small Business of the Year went to Mane Street Hair Salon, owned by Corrie Gyory for the past five years. The salon recently moved to Waters Place.

Finally, Belair Dairy—the only remaining dairy farm in Culpeper—won Agribusiness of the Year. Joe and Pat Houck launched the operation in 1972 and it’s still in the family.

Check out Sunday’s Star-Exponent for more on Mike Dale and his contributions to the community. The paper will highlight each of the other winners over the upcoming holiday season.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

