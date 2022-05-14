Culpeper Airport to get $2.9 million in federal funding

Culpeper Regional Airport will get $2.9 million in federal funding to improve its runway, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-Va) announced Friday.

The money will be awarded by the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, negotiated by Warner and strongly supported by Kaine. It will help complete the final phase of a project that will “remove a road obstruction” on the runway, according to a release.

“This investment will provide Culpeper Regional Airport with the final batch of funds needed to complete this project, bringing Runway 22 up to Federal Aviation Administration standards,” the senators said. “The Culpeper airport hosts 23,000 passengers a year who rely on the airport for convenient, accessible travel. We are pleased that these funds will support this necessary construction.”

The airport received a $330,400 grant from the FAA in 2019, intended to help facilitate smoother access for on-the-ground vehicles.

That money is earmarked to engineer a road extension on the east side of the airport, connecting from the industrial airpark north to Beverly Ford Road, according to Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson. The road extension is shown in the Airport Master Plan, he said, to provide an alternative route to existing Beverly Ford Road.

In announcing the award in 2019, the FAA stated the grant would “remove obstructions” at Culpeper Regional Airport. The federal agency described the project this way, Egertson said, because at one section, Beverly Ford Road is close enough to the runway to be an obstruction itself.

Culpeper Regional Airport Manager Tanya Woodward said the grant would also aid in property acquisition for the project she referred to as the Greenhouse Road extension.

In November of last year, Sens. Warner and Kaine announced nearly $400 million in funding for airports in the Commonwealth thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law.