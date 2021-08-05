Culpeper-area real estate statistics for June 2021

The Greater Piedmont Association of Realtors has compiled real estate statistics for June 2021, with a comparison to the same month a year ago, reflecting sales activity, medial sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on the market and new listings.

The attached graphics include statistics for Culpeper County as well as comparison statistics with the Piedmont region.

“For the first time in several months, there is a change in some of the key real estate statistics,” said Greater Piedmont Realtors President Becky Miller. “Unlike the past few months, pending sales are relatively flat. This could be an indicator that demand is softening, or we could simply be seeing a seasonal slowdown.

"Either way, this will take the pressure off of the escalating prices. And although inventory levels have increased, they are still at historically low levels—meaning there are still few options available for buyers,” Miller added.

Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association representing about 700 real estate agents in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Madison counties.