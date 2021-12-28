 Skip to main content
Culpeper-area real estate statistics for November
The attached Culpeper County real estate statistics for November, 2021 include a comparison to November 2020 reflecting sales activity, median sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on market and new listings. 

“Active listings continue to trend downward, down 40%-plus from this time last year,” said Becky Miller, 2021 President of Greater Piedmont Realtors, in a statement. “The lack of available inventory continues to push prices up.

"Sales prices are consistently higher than the initial listing price, an indicator of multiple, escalating offers. Although most REALTORS® are hopeful more inventory will come on the market this Spring, we are expecting the market to remain competitive through 2022.”

Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association representing about 700 real estate agents in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison counties.

