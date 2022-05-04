Culpeper board passes 6-cent county meals tax, effective Jan. 1

Twice rejected by voters in the mid- to late-2000s, a county meals tax is nonetheless coming to Culpeper, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 4-2 Tuesday night to enact a 6 percent tax on prepared food and served beverages sold in the county at multiple country stores, wineries, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, convenience stores, food trucks and other wedding and special event venues.

The county tax will not apply in town, which already collects millions in town meals tax revenue annually from its restaurants, bars and breweries.

East Fairfax District town Supervisor Kathy Campbell voted against it along with Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino, who felt food and grocery prices are already high enough. Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger was absent.

Culpeper will follow neighboring counties in enacting the meals tax, which counties can now impose for the first time without a voter referendum, per recent action by the Virginia General Assembly.

Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson said it would level the playing field between county and town food and beverage establishments. He said it would raise more than a million dollars yearly for the county and as much as $4.5 million, based on earlier study.

Egertson, and others on the board supporting the new levy, called it a user tax people choose to pay when they eat out.

No one spoke at the required public hearing on the new levy. Ryan Kearney, with Old House Vineyards, in Stevensburg submitted a letter in opposition.

“…we are firmly against the addition of a meals tax, especially at the proposed 6% rate. We believe it will have a detrimental impact on consumer experience and therefore the likelihood of repeat sales,” Kearney wrote in the letter.

“It sours the taste of an excellent afternoon outing only to receive a bill with an unexpected 11.3% tax added (sales plus meal). It is also something that our team will continuously need to explain.”

Gugino said paying the tax is not always a choice and that picking up a quick breakfast or lunch at a convenience store on the way to work is what many Culpeper residents do to get by.

“With the price of groceries going up and gas, I don’t feel comfortable at this time doing something like this,” she said, noting it’s a fiscal hard time for many in the county.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood stated he was not generally in favor of taxes.

“On the other hand, we need taxes—it’s what government runs on,” he said.

Underwood agreed with Gugino that eating out is not a luxury for some. However, for a significant portion it is a luxury, he said, of the many tourists who visit.

Underwood said the county needs other tax money to keep the real estate tax low. He suggested setting the meals tax at a lower rate, which gained no traction.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said town and county eating and drinking businesses should be bound by the same taxation. It’s a user tax, he said.

“We have to have revenue to operate,” Bates said, adding, “You have a board that is very conservative.”

He and others on the board mentioned Culpeper County has the lowest real estate tax rate around at 55-cents and that the board recently acted to reduce the local car tax and eliminate an unpopular vehicle licensing fee.

Bates said he counted 11 country stores in Culpeper, including one that will become part of the town, effective July 1, with the boundary adjustment approved.

“They grab a biscuit on the way to Northern Virginia,” he said, pointing out that money will now go into town coffers versus the number of wedding venues and breweries in the county.

“To me, that’s a no-brainer,” Bates said of collecting a county meals tax.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr, in adding his support, said people on a fixed income do not have to pay the meals tax, but it will help Culpeper capitalize on tourism “to help support what goes on here.”

Bates made the motion to approve the meals tax, effective in the new year, and Durr seconded.

Asked Wednesday morning if the new meals tax would apply to food and drink served by nonprofits in the county like the volunteer fire departments or youth sports leagues, Egertson said, “The short answer is no. Section 12-266 of the ordinance adopted (which can be found on BoardDocs) has a long list of exemptions, including volunteer fire departments, churches, schools, etc.”

The County meals tax will not apply within the incorporated Town. However, many food items sold in the County will be subject to the new tax on prepared foods ready for consumption, which can be challenging at times, the county report stated.

Food trucks will have to collect it as well as catered events. Hot dogs and pizza slices at a convenience store would also be subject to the tax that will be collected by the elected commissioner of the revenue.

It’s not a good time to create a new tax, said Kearney in the letter, “especially one that targets only a handful of businesses in our community and puts the burden on them to enforce upon an already pocket-stricken populace.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.