Culpeper broker reaches real estate milestone

A real estate broker with RE/MAX Crossroads of Culpeper has completed a self-directed national program certifying her in ten areas of service and quality in customer service, according to a news release from the real estate office.
Associate Broker Candice Southard earned the Commitment to Excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors, the largest trade association in America, representing more than 1.3 million members.
A program of NAR started in 2018, the Commitment to Excellence requires a broker to demonstrate competency in client service, professional reputation, real estate law, ethics, equal service, advocacy of real property ownership, trust and integrity, use of technology, data privacy and areas of practice.
Through the program Southard also showed a commitment to creating and maintaining an environment that promotes customer service consistent with these standards.
“Earning the Commitment to Excellence endorsement is a true accomplishment and an affirmation to consumers that you stand for ethics and professionalism in your work,” said 2019 NAR President John Smaby in a statement.
“Advances in technology and online user experience are making our business more and more seamless, and that’s fantastic,” he added. “But with new technology can come vulnerabilities. A C2EX endorsement offers consumers the ease of mind that they have a skilled adviser, committed to conducting business at the highest standards, helping them through what may be the largest purchase or sale in their life.”
Southard has worked with RE/MAX Crossroads in Culpeper for 24 years. She may be contacted at candisouthard@remax.net.
